Mercedes-AMG GT now available to order as Coupé and Roadster: Sales start for the new Performance models

With the extensively enhanced AMG GT as Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 13.0 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 297 g/km)[1] and Roadster (combined fuel consumption: 12.9 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 296 g/km)1, Mercedes-AMG is making it even more attractive to enter the brand’s sports car world: both now have an output of 390 kW (530 hp), some 40 kW (54 hp) more than previously. The standard equipment on board now includes the AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive damping adjustment, the electronic locking differential on the rear axle, the AMG high-performance composite braking system and brake callipers painted in red. Additional plus points include the lithium-ion starter battery and the “RACE” drive program. As an option in conjunction with the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package, it is also possible to order active rear axle steering. The new AMG GT models are available to order now at a starting price from 119,079.80² euros for the Coupé and 130,679.80² euros for the Roadster. They will arrive at the dealerships in November 2020.

The “Night Edition” also becomes available for both AMG GT variants. It comprises the AMG Exterior Night Package, black brake callipers, AMG radiator grille in dark chrome, main headlamps with black elements, and mixed-size tyres with 19-inch matt black Y-spoke wheels on the front plus 20-inch wheels on the rear. Other features of the “Night Edition” include the carbon-fibre roof with dark-tinted areas on the Coupé and the black soft top on the Roadster. The choice of paint finishes includes black as standard plus obsidian black metallic, selenite grey metallic or designo graphite grey magno as options.

The interior of the “Night Edition” also features a sporty, exclusive look. Equipment includes AMG Performance seats, AMG Interior Night Package, AMG steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre with black steering wheel spokes and shift paddles, upholstery in Exclusive nappa STYLE leather in black with diamond quilting and black topstitching plus trim elements in black piano lacquer (optionally in carbon fibre/black piano lacquer). A badge in the centre console makes reference to the special model. The introduction of the enhanced AMG GT models sees the discontinuation of the Coupé and Roadster variants of the AMG GT S.

Prices at a glance

Model Output Combined fuel consumption[2]1 Combined CO 2 emissions1 RRP[3] Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé 390 kW (530 hp) 13.0 l/100 km 297 g/km 119,079.80 euros Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster 390 kW (530 hp) 12.9 l/100 km 296 g/km 130,679.80 euros

2

[1] The stated figures are the measured “NEDC COfigures” in accordance with Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. A higher figure may apply as the basis for calculating the motor vehicle tax. Further information on the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP values, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com [3] All prices in this press release are non-binding price recommendations for Germany incl. 16 % VAT. (The applicable VAT rate is the one valid at time of delivery. Discounted tax rate valid until 31.12.2020)

SOURCE: Daimler