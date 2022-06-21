Mercedes-AMG GLE “Edition 55” – four special models to mark the “55 years of AMG” anniversary

Mercedes-AMG rounds off its range of exclusive special editions with versions for the GLE SUV and Coupé

Mercedes-AMG is celebrating its 55th anniversary with four “Edition 55” special models based on the 2023 AMG GLE SUV and AMG GLE Coupe. Exquisite equipment and details, including Obsidian Black Metallic or MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Metallic paint, special contrasting foil, 22-inch AMG forged wheels and unique interior touches, underscore the exclusive design. For the U.S. market, 55 units of each model will be available at U.S. dealerships later this year.

As a special identifying feature of the “Edition 55”, both sides of the vehicle feature special car film with the AMG emblem and an AMG diamond. Further exciting contrasts are provided by the 22-inch forged AMG cross‑spoke wheels, painted matt tantalum grey with high-sheen rim flange. The wheel hub covers with “Edition 55” lettering and laurel wreath testify to great attention to detail.

With the AMG Night Package, selected exterior elements are finished in high-gloss black. Depending on the selected paint colour, this results in bold contrasts or fluid transitions. High-gloss black is used for the front splitter and the trim strip of the AMG front apron, the exterior mirror housings, the window surrounds and the trim strip of the AMG rear apron. Added to this are heat-insulating dark-tinted glass aft of the B-pillar and two black chrome-plated twin tailpipe trims.

An exclusive detail for connoisseurs is the fuel filler cap in silver chrome with AMG lettering: This classy element is only revealed when the fuel filler cap is opened.

The interior is characterised by the contrast of black and red. Stainless steel door sill trims with red illuminated AMG lettering welcome driver and passengers. To match, the black AMG floor mats made of high‑quality velour feature red contrasting stitching and “Edition 55” lettering woven in red. The AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre also commemorates the anniversary with the “AMG” and “55” badges and underscores the impression of the special models as exclusive collector’s items. The AMG seats are upholstered in two-tone nappa leather AMG in red pepper/black. When equipped with exclusive nappa leather AMG, the door panels and centre console are also designed in this colour combination (standard on GLE 63 S 4MATIC+, optional on GLE 53 4MATIC+ and GLE 63 4MATIC+). The hand rest in the centre console is enhanced with an embossed AMG crest. The luxurious, sporty ambience of the interior is rounded off by the AMG trim elements in carbon matt black.

The scope of delivery of the “Edition 55” also includes a tailor-made AMG Indoor Car Cover. With its breathable outer panelling made of tear-resistant synthetic fibre fabric and antistatic inner fabric made of flannel, it protects the vehicle in the garage from dust and scratches.

Model Fuel consumption – combined* CO 2 emissions combined* Premium “Edition 55″** Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ 11.0-10.6 l/100 km 250-241 g/km 13,090.00 euros Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 4MATIC+ 12.6-12.1 l/100 km 286-276 g/km 10,115.00 euros Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ 12.6-12.2 l/100 km 286-276 g/km 8330.00 euros Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé 10.9-10.5 l/100 km 247-240 g/km 12,614.00 euros Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 4MATIC+ Coupé 12.5-12.1 l/100 km 283-276 g/km 8925.00 euros Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé 12.5-12.2 l/100 km 283-277 g/km 5950.00 euros

* The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. They are “WLTP CO₂ figures” as per Art. 2 No. 3 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures.

** All prices in this press information: MSRP for Germany including 19% VAT.

Technical data at a glance

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé Engine 3.0-litre I6 with exhaust gas turbocharging, additional electric compressor and integrated starter-generator 3.0-litre I6 with exhaust gas turbocharging, additional electric compressor and integrated starter-generator Displacement 2999 cc 2999 cc Output 320 kW (435 hp) at 6100 rpm plus 16 kW (22 hp) from starter-generator 320 kW (435 hp) at 6100 rpm plus 16 kW (22 hp) from starter-generator Peak torque 520 Nm at 1800 – 5800 rpm 520 Nm at 1800 – 5800 rpm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission Fuel consumption –

combined 11.0-10.6 l/100 km* 10.9-10.5 l/100 km* Combined CO 2 emissions 250-241 g/km* 247-240 g/km* Acceleration

0-100 km/h 5.3 s 5.3 s Top speed 250 km/h** 250 km/h**

* The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. They are “WLTP CO₂ figures” as per Art. 2 No. 3 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures.

** Electronically limited.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 4MATIC+ Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Engine 4.0-litre V8 with biturbo charging and integrated starter-generator 4.0-litre V8 with biturbo charging and integrated starter-generator Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc Output 420 kW (571 hp) at 5750-6500 rpm plus 16 kW (22 hp) from starter-generator 450 kW (612 hp) at 5750-6500 rpm plus 16 kW (22 hp) from starter-generator Peak torque 750 Nm at 2250-5000 rpm 850 Nm at 2500-4500 rpm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission Fuel consumption –

combined 12.6-12.1 l/100 km* 12.6-12.2 l/100 km* Combined CO 2 emissions 286-276 g/km* 286-276 g/km* Acceleration

0-100 km/h 4.0 s 3.8 s Top speed 250 km/h** 280 km/h***

* The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. They are “WLTP CO₂ figures” as per Art. 2 No. 3 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures.

** Electronically limited, with optional AMG Drivers Package 280 km/h.

*** Electronically limited.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 4MATIC+ Coupé Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé Engine 4.0-litre V8 with biturbo charging and integrated starter-generator 4.0-litre V8 with biturbo charging and integrated starter-generator Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc Output 420 kW (571 hp) at 5750-6500 rpm plus 16 kW (22 hp) from starter-generator 450 kW (612 hp) at 5750-6500 rpm plus 16 kW (22 hp) from starter-generator Peak torque 750 Nm at 2250-5000 rpm 850 Nm at 2500-4500 rpm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission Fuel consumption –

combined 12.5-12.1 l/100 km* 12.5-12.2 l/100 km* Combined CO 2 emissions 283-276 g/km* 283-277 g/km* Acceleration

0-100 km/h 4.0 s 3.8 s Top speed 250 km/h** 280 km/h***

* The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. They are “WLTP CO₂ figures” as per Art. 2 No. 3 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures.

** Electronically limited, with optional AMG Drivers Package 280 km/h.

*** Electronically limited.

