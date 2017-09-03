Mercedes-AMG G 63 and Mercedes-AMG G 65: Exclusive Edition

Combined fuel consumption: 17.0-13.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 397-322 g/km*

Affalterbach. The two top-of-the-range off-roaders from Mercedes-AMG, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 and the Mercedes-AMG G 65 (combined fuel consumption: 17.0-13.8 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 397-322 g/km), are now available as the particularly high-end Exclusive Edition and will be presented at the IAA. The AMG Monza grey magno paint finish is optionally available exclusively for these models.

They sport a dynamic visual appearance thanks to an underride guard of stainless steel, AMG racing stripes on the sides, rub strip inserts in a dark aluminium look and for the first time a spare wheel cover painted in the vehicle colour. This is complemented by the striking AMG light-alloy wheels with tyres of size 295/40 R 21: The G 63 is equipped with 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels painted matt black with a high-sheen finish. The G 65 features ceramically polished light-alloy wheels in a 5-twin-spoke design. Optionally available for both models are 53.3-cm (21-inch) 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in black with high-sheen rim flanges, and side rub strips with inserts in carbon-fibre look. In addition to all the other paint finishes in the colour chart, the AMG monza grey magno matt paint finish is exclusively available as a highlight for the Exclusive Edition.

This special model also has a high-quality interior design: The standard appointments include the designo Exclusive package with two-tone leather-trimmed instrument panel and AMG sport seats with two-tone leather upholstery. There are six attractive colours to choose from for the two-tone designo nappa leather, or as an alternative, customers can opt for two-tone seats in designo nappa leather in three colours with seat side bolsters in black carbon leather. In both variants the seat and door centre panels feature a diamond pattern, which further emphasises the exclusive nature of the interior. Customers have a choice of AMG carbon-fibre or black designo piano lacquer trim. The Seat Comfort package including multicontour seats and climate-controlled seats for driver and front passenger are also on board the Exclusive Edition. Other options available from the designo manufaktur range include red designo seat belts, leather-trimmed grab handles in the headliner and a two-tone AMG Performance steering wheel matching the seat colours.

