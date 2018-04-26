Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Saloon and Estate on sale now

The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Saloon and Estate are now on sale with prices starting from £61,835 for the Saloon. The Estate is available from £63,835.

The E 53, which replaces the AMG E 43, uses AMG’s new 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine with EQ Boost technology. It generates 435 hp and 520 Nm, with an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm thanks to the EQ Boost system. The EQ Boost starter-alternator, fitted between the engine and transmission, aims to enhance driving performance while reducing fuel consumption and emissions. It can deliver up to 32.5 mpg on the combined cycle, and emits 200 g/km.

Both models have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph and can travel from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

An AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission comes as standard, and features extremely short shift times, fast response to shift paddle commands, a double-declutching function and multiple downshifts.

The E 53 comes as standard with 19-inch alloy wheels; AMG performance exhaust; AMG Ride Control suspension, based on Air Body Control air suspension; AMG Dynamic Select with a choice of driving modes; Comand Online including a 12.3-inch infotainment display; 12.3-inch cockpit display; Multibeam LED Intelligent Light System; Nappa leather upholstery in black with red contrast stitching; wireless phone charging; parking package with 360° camera; and memory package, including electrically adjustable front seats and steering column.

The Premium Plus equipment line can be added for £2,595 and includes Burmester surround sound system; Keyless-Go Comfort package (featuring hands-free access, automatic boot closing and keyless entry); and panoramic glass sunroof.

The Comfort package is available for £395 and features Air Balance and Energizing Comfort Control. Energizing Comfort Control was first introduced on the S-Class, and uses the car’s comfort systems to create interior moods according to the driver’s preferances – this includes ambient lighting, music and fragrance.

The £1,695 Driving Assistance Plus package includes Active Blind Spot Assist; Active Braking Assist with cross-traffic function; Active Distance Assist Distronic with Active Steering Assist; Active Speed Limit Assist; Active Lane Keeping Assist; Evasive Steering Assist; Pre-Safe Impulse Side; and Pre-Safe Plus. Driving assistance systems can now be activated using buttons mounted on the new-look steering wheel.

