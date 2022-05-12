Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 “Edition 55” celebrates “55 years of AMG”

55 units to be produced for the U.S. market to commemorate Mercedes-AMG's 55th birthday

Mercedes-AMG is extending the range of “Edition 55” special models released in celebration of “55 years of AMG” to include the AMG CLA 45 4-Door Coupe. Paintwork in sophisticated Cosmos Black Metallic underscores the exclusive look, as do special contrasting AMG emblems, along with 19-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels. Limited to 55 units for the U.S. market, the 2023 AMG CLA 45 “Edition 55” will be available later this year.

The scope of equipment for the special “Edition 55” model includes the AMG Aerodynamics package. This comprises of a front apron with a larger front splitter and additional flics, an AMG rear wing, deflector elements at the simulated side air outlets of the rear apron, and the diffuser blade, all painted in high-gloss black. Developed in the wind tunnel, these components serve to improve driving characteristics at high speeds.

The AMG Night package and the AMG Night package II also enhance the dynamic appearance of the AMG CLA 45 “Edition 55.” The front splitter and trim elements on the louvers in the outer air intakes, plus the inserts in the AMG side sill panels, beltline trim strip, window line trim strip and exterior mirror housings are finished in high-gloss black. In addition, the 4-Door Coupe features tailpipe trims finished in black chrome and heat-insulating dark tinted glass. The louvres in the AMG-specific front grille finished in black chrome and model badges on the trunk lid and wings finished in high-gloss black complete the exclusive appearance.

Other distinguishing features of the “Edition 55” model include the paint finish in Cosmos Black Metallic. The color scheme of the AMG emblems on each side of the vehicle run from grey to transparent to match. 19-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels painted in matte grey with a high-sheen rim flange and center cap with “Edition 55” elements round off the powerful overall look. The AMG fuel filler cap in silver chrome with AMG lettering also demonstrate the exquisite attention to detail.

The interior is characterized by the contrast of black and red. The AMG Performance seats are upholstered in two-tone Classic Red/Black Nappa Leather. The AMG Performance steering wheel finished in Microfiber with “Edition 55” badge and black 12 o’clock marking celebrates the 55th birthday of the brand. AMG door sill panels with red illuminated AMG lettering and black AMG floor mats made of high-quality velour with red contrasting stitching and “Edition 55” lettering woven in red further enhance the special anniversary model.

The exclusive ambience is rounded off by AMG trim elements in dark brushed aluminum in the “Edition 55” design, with accents in black/red and an AMG logo.

The CLA 45 “Edition 55” also includes a customized AMG Indoor Car Cover in elegant black with a silver-colored AMG logo at the height of the upper edge of the windscreen. It is made from breathable, tear-resistant synthetic fiber fabric with an antistatic inner fabric made of flannel.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz