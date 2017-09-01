Mercedes-AMG brings Formula 1 technology to the road

Frankfurt/Affalterbach. The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE will celebrate its world premiere at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt: the two‑seater supersports showcar for the first time brings the very latest and efficient, fully-fledged Formula 1 hybrid technology to the road. This high-performance hybrid has an output of over 1000 hp and a top speed exceeding 350 km/h. The showcar combines outstanding racetrack performance with day-to-day suitable Formula 1 hybrid technology and exemplary efficiency.

