Mercedes-AMG Black Series retrospective: The absolute pinnacle of driving performance

For those who desire the ultimate in AMG performance, few models can match the exclusivity, rarity and track-optimized performance of the AMG Black Series models. One can think of the Black Series as AMG’s most extroverted, most track-focused and most exclusive, limited-production models. Since the first SLK 55 Black Series, these models have further enhanced AMG’s already exceptional performance models by modifying their powertrains, chassis and aerodynamics to optimize performance and maximize their dynamic capabilities. Thus far, only five special models have worn the distinctive Black Series badge. These include the SLK 55 Black Series, the CLK 63 Black Series, the SL 65 Black Series, the C 63 Black Series, and the SLS AMG Black Series. However, the storied AMG Black Series family will soon grow with the addition of the forthcoming GT Black Series, set to make its debut on July 14, 2020. To prepare for the future of the Black Series, let’s take a look back at the extraordinary models that built the stellar reputation of this iconic series.

Black Series Model Overview:

SLK 55 AMG Black Series: AMG roadster turned track-tuned performance machine Key Facts & Figures:

Developed in the AMG PERFORMANCE STUDIO for exclusive models, opened in 2006.

Powertrain: Handcrafted AMG 5.5-liter V8 with 400 hp, 383 lb-ft torque.

Availability: 2006-2007, only 120 units produced. (N/A in U.S. market)

Unique enhancements: Retractable hardtop replaced with lightweight fixed unit, nearly 100lbs shaved from standard SLK 55 with light-weighting measures.

CLK 63 AMG Black Series: DTM racing and F1 safety car inspired design meets the CLK Key Facts & Figures:

Powertrain: Handcrafted AMG 6.3-liter V8, producing 500 hp, 465 lb-ft torque.

Availability: 2008, 700 units produced globally.

Unique enhancements: Adjustable coil-springs, additional interior bracing with rear-seat delete, and a DTM-inspired wide body with widened track front and rear

SL 65 AMG Black Series: The superlative SL with the flagship AMG V12 biturbo Key Facts & Figures:

Powertrain: Handcrafted AMG 6.0-liter V12 Biturbo with 661 hp, 738 lb-ft torque.

Availability: 2009, 350 units produced globally

Unique enhancements: The only body panels shared with the contemporary SL were the doors and side mirrors; everything else was unique to the Black Series and replaced with lightweight carbon-fiber reinforced plastic panels. The retractable hardtop is fixed in-place, unlike the conventional SL.

C 63 AMG Black Series: The most powerful C-Class of all-time Key Facts & Figures:

Powertrain: Handcrafted AMG 6.3-liter V8 with 510 hp, 457 lb-ft torque.

Availability: 2013, 800 produced globally.

Unique enhancements: Widened track and bodywork, Coil-over suspension, AMG high- performance composite two-piece braking and track-refined aerodynamic enhancements.

SLS AMG Black Series: The most extreme version of the celebrated SLS Key Facts & Figures:

Performance: Handcrafted AMG 6.3-liter V8 engine with 622 hp, 468 lb-ft torque.

Availability: 2014, fewer than 200 imported to the United States.

Unique enhancements: Inspired by the SLS AMG GT3 race car, a mix of breathtaking design, outstanding driving dynamics and uncompromising lightweight construction. With a curb weight of 3,417 pounds, the 2014 SLS AMG Black Series achieved a power/weight ratio of 5.49 lb / hp. The most dynamic SLS of all time.

