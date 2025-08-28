Mercedes‑Benz: CONCEPT AMG GT XX: Record-breaking innovations for relentless performance

A few days ago, the CONCEPT AMG GT XX captured global attention when it covered 40,075 kilometers on the legendary Nardò test track in less than eight days – setting a total of 25 long-distance records with an impressive margin during this journey "around the world in eight days"

A few days ago, the CONCEPT AMG GT XX captured global attention when it covered 40,075 kilometers on the legendary Nardò test track in less than eight days – setting a total of 25 long-distance records with an impressive margin during this journey “around the world in eight days”. Under extreme test conditions, the technology pioneer demonstrated its superior endurance, continuing Mercedes‑AMG’s long tradition of record-breaking achievements. The performance brand from Affalterbach pushed the limits with two vehicles sprinting lap after lap, breaking record after record, at a running speed of 300 km/h – for 7 days, 13 hours, 24 minutes and 07 seconds.

Among the records is the one for the longest distance ever covered by an electric vehicle in 24 hours. But in this extreme endurance test, the previous benchmark wasn’t just broken once – it was shattered fourteen times: Mercedes-AMG fielded two CONCEPT AMG GT XX in the Nardò challenge. Both vehicles exceeded the previous record in every single 24-hour window by an overwhelming margin.

This ultimate stress test was only possible thanks to the unmatched endurance capability of its revolutionary drivetrain. The CONCEPT AMG GT XX is powered by three axial flux motors and a direct-cooled battery – technologies that will enter production next year in the upcoming high-performance architecture AMG.EA.

A host of additional, partially production-ready innovations also played a key role in this extreme test. Among them: an integrated cooling concept, sophisticated aerodynamics, and an intelligent operating strategy.

Moreover, the CONCEPT AMG GT XX also introduces a range of innovations in both its exterior and interior. Highlights include an augmented reality racing helmet, ergonomic 3D seat pads, and novel biotechnology-based materials. Exterior standouts feature illuminated paint segments along the sides, headlight-integrated speakers, and the MBUX Fluid Light Panel at the rear.

“Mercedes‑AMG and Formula 1® stand for innovation, intense competition, and pushing the boundaries of what is technically possible. Our powertrains have been delivering groundbreaking success since the very first road races in automotive history more than 120 years ago, setting benchmarks for decades. In the 1970s and 1980s, Mercedes‑Benz was a regular guest here at Nardò, setting numerous international speed and track records – most notably with the C111 as a visionary technology program. Back then, we demonstrated the performance capabilities of innovative diesel and petrol powertrains. Now, with the CONCEPT AMG GT XX technology programme, we are entering a new dimension of performance – this time with fully electric drive. The goal is to redefine the limits of what is technically possible in the age of electric drives. So what could be more fitting than to go chasing records once again? Our mission: to redefine the very standards of performance with groundbreaking technologies and innovations. The motivation and dedication of the cross-functional team from Mercedes‑AMG, Mercedes‑Benz, Mercedes‑Benz Mobility, and our F1 engine experts at Mercedes‑AMG High Performance Powertrains throughout the entire preparation phase were boundless. I am immensely proud of the unprecedented achievement of the entire team in this unique record drive.” Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement

“At AMG, innovation has a clear purpose: it must deliver performance for our customers. That’s why many of the technologies from the CONCEPT AMG GT XX will soon make their way into our production vehicles. At the heart of this is, of course, the revolutionary drive concept featuring axial-flux motors and a directly cooled battery, both of which will be available as early as next year. In addition, we are leveraging the data gathered in Nardò to further refine our upcoming high-performance architecture, AMG.EA. Our customers will benefit from an entirely new dimension of sustained electric power.” Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH and Head of Business Units Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class and Mercedes‑Maybach

Innovative cooling with Central Coolant Hub (CCH) and passive cooling plate in the underbody

Powerful cooling is essential to delivering the sustained power of the CONCEPT AMG GT XX. At its core is the innovative direct liquid cooling of the high-performance battery. However, the demand-based cooling of the Electric Drive Units (EDUs) on the front and rear axles and the OneBox – which integrates the power electronics for the 12-volt onboard system and the onboard charger – were also crucial.

Different systems require different temperature ranges. For example, the EDUs operate in a different temperature range than the battery. The Central Coolant Hub (CCH) precisely supplies all components. This highly integrated component is the “mastermind” of the cooling system in the CONCEPT AMG GT XX. It is located compactly between the front EDU and the left front longitudinal member of the chassis.

In the CONCEPT AMG GT XX, the Central Coolant Hub combines numerous sub-components in a single compact housing:

High-performance cooling pumps

Temperature sensors

4-way/5-way valves

Its integrated design requires fewer hoses, brackets, clamps, and pumps than conventional solutions – saving both weight and installation space.

The CCH not only connects all components requiring cooling but also links to the main radiator and the two wheel-arch radiators (one on each front side). Newly developed valves allow partial cooling circuits to be switched on or off as needed.

The Central Cooling Hub is designed for different scenarios. It can, for instance, deliver maximum cooling to all components during high-load driving and at elevated ambient temperatures, as was regularly required during the demanding endurance test in Nardò. However, targeted and efficient cooling of individual components is also possible.

The major advantage of this cooling system lies in its ability, in combination with the axial-flux motors and directly cooled battery, to deliver full performance in virtually any situation – whether driving or charging. For example, after high-speed driving in hot conditions, the system allows immediate access to maximum charging power. Conversely, following a high-speed charging session, exceptional driving performance is instantly available. Unlike conventional EVs, which typically need to reduce output to reach optimal component temperatures (so-called de-rating), the CONCEPT AMG GT XX delivers full power at all times.

Another integral element of the CONCEPT AMG GT XX’s cooling concept is the passive underbody cooling plate at the front. This development from Mercedes‑AMG High Performance Powertrains in England has already been tested in the VISION EQXX. The permanently flowed underbody cooling plate helps to relieve the main radiator so much that the air control system can remain closed over long periods (see below). This improves energy efficiency and reduces aerodynamic drag.

Aerodynamics support cooling function

Aerodynamics also contribute to the high cooling performance. To achieve this, the AIRPANEL air control system – already known from the AMG GT – was further developed. The system ensures an optimal balance between cooling and low drag, operating with movable louvers positioned behind the radiator grille. For the first time, the wheel-arch coolers (including fans) are integrated into this system. In normal operation, the louvers remain closed, reducing drag and directing airflow purposefully towards the underbody. Only when additional cooling is required do the louvers open, providing the heat exchangers with cooling air on demand.

Aerodynamics: A key lever for high performance, especially at high speeds

At 300 km/h, roughly 83 percent of the drive energy is needed to overcome aerodynamic drag. Efficient aerodynamics are therefore particularly crucial in the high-performance segment, especially as the CONCEPT AMG GT XX completed the majority of its extreme endurance test in Nardò at precisely this speed.

Therefore, the vehicle is aerodynamically optimised for high speeds. Its athletic body is defined by a low-slung bonnet and a slender greenhouse. Complementing this are a low-slung front section with side air curtains, front splitters ahead of the wheels, and a long, wide wide rear with diffuser and side blades.

Numerous individual measures delivering an outstanding drag coefficient of 0.19

Through focused work on numerous details, the already very good drag coefficient could be further improved. Individual measures such as optimized aero-mirrors, an extended diffuser, and the rear spoiler lip have further improved the aerodynamics. Overall, the Cd value of the CONCEPT AMG GT XX during the extreme test in Nardò was only 0.19, despite wide high-performance tyres.

This excellent value had a direct impact on the long-distance drive: At the speeds driven at Nardo, an improvement of just 1 point (Cd reduced by 0.001) has a similar effect on range and efficiency as a weight saving of around 90 kilograms.

Refinement did not stop at the underbody: A specifically developed underbody contour ensures a balanced aero-balance and thus the optimal contact pressure with maximum efficiency. It creates the so-called Venturi effect. This reduces rear-axle lift with minimal impact on drag, providing extremely high driving stability. The active rear spoiler could remain retracted during the extreme test in Nardò because the CONCEPT AMG GT XX generates sufficient downforce through its sophisticated aerodynamics alone.

New 20-inch wheels with carbon-fibre claddings

The wheels were also newly developed for the mission in Nardò. The 20-inch dimension offers the optimal compromise between high driving stability and low air resistance. The aero-carbon claddings used in the aluminum wheels differ on the front and rear axles. The slats direct the air from the outside to the inside on the front axle, while on the rear axle the air is pumped from the inside to the outside. This improves the air flow around the vehicle and increases driving stability with lower air resistance than fully closed wheels.

Brake cooling could be neglected because deceleration was almost entirely done via recuperation during the drive, up to the pit stop. The car used Michelin high-performance tires, which were developed to combine top performance with maximum efficiency.

High charging performance and short charging times thanks to a newly developed charging station by Alpitronic

In addition to high on-track speeds, high charging speeds were a key success factor during the endurance test. The CONCEPT AMG GT XX charged at an average of around 850 kW in Nardò, thanks to a newly developed Alpitronic charging station and the temporary High-Power Charging Hub.

To achieve high charging performance and short charging times, the team installed its own High-Power Charging Hub at the test site, including medium-voltage power lines, transformers, and charging stations. The project drew on the expertise of the Mercedes-Benz Charging Unit, responsible for building the global Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging network. The construction of the temporary High-Power Charging Hub in Nardò was also completed in record time: from the building permit application to commissioning, it took just under three months. The new grid connection also offered exceptionally high performance: the hub was designed for three chargers with a total of over 2.5 megawatts.

To match the charging performance of the CONCEPT AMG GT XX, the Mercedes‑Benz Charging Unit worked closely with its partner Alpitronic, the European market leader in high-power charging. Alpitronic developed a special prototype charging station for the project. For the first time, this can transmit currents of up to 1000 amps via a standard CCS cable – twice as much as previously possible. This was made possible, among other things, by using an MCS dispenser originally designed for trucks. In this case, the MCS cable was replaced by a conventional CCS cable utilizing enhanced cooling capabilities. The charging system was developed jointly with the vehicle itself. On a test bench in Stuttgart‑Untertürkheim, the development team simulated real charging scenarios in which vehicle components and the charging station were tested and validated together. This demonstrates Mercedes-Benz’s holistic development approach.

Intelligent software and record strategy with expertise from Formula 1®

Another important factor in the mission was the intelligent operating strategy, including the Battery Management System (BMS). It is based on the Mercedes‑Benz software architecture MB.OS. Experts at Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach and Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP) in Brixworth further developed it to keep the battery within its optimal performance window at all times.

The challenge: the internal processes of individual battery cells cannot be measured directly – yet these insights are vital for developing an optimal strategy. To overcome this, the team used specially modified cells and sensors in advance to learn how the cells behave during use. For this purpose, the battery cells were measured and tested in detail with special reference electrodes and core temperature sensors. The collected data fed directly into the BMS software, enabling precise cell modeling and, for example, further improving charging performance. The simulations created “virtual sensors” derived from the physical measurements. With these virtual sensors, the BMS software can simulate a real-time view into the core of the battery cells during the entire drive.

In numerous simulations, the optimal strategy for the extreme drive was developed in advance. This included determining the ideal driving speed of 300 km/h, which offered the best balance of speed and efficiency. The condition of each individual cell could also be recorded in the simulations and regulated via the BMS. After the individual simulation cycles, the team validated the results at the cell level, then with real units on the e‑Drive test bench in Stuttgart‑Untertürkheim, and later also on the test track. With the knowledge gained, the next simulation could be optimized. This enabled even more accurate forecasts for the real drive.

In addition, simulation experts at Mercedes‑AMG High Performance Powertrains developed a tool that could compare the pre-calculated operating strategy live with the conditions on site. During the endurance test in Nardò, the HPP engineers monitored whether external factors such as temperature and wind, dirt on the road, or tire wear had an impact on the drive and vehicle components. Since the data was permanently transmitted to the Mission Control Truck, the experts were able to continuously adapt the strategy to the real driving situation – and, for example, flexibly extend or reduce the length of a stint.

In close cooperation with HPP, the development team of the CONCEPT AMG GT XX also calculated a driving profile for the individual stints. The basic principle is derived from Formula 1®: At the beginning, the vehicle accelerates to the target speed of 300 km/h, which is maintained for a pre-calculated number of laps. When it is time for the next charging stop, the vehicle uses recuperation of up to 0.6g to decelerate and feeds the energy back into the battery. This allows the CONCEPT AMG GT XX to enter the pit at the optimal speed and stop exactly at the charging station. Following the rapid charge, it launches back to 300 km/h, seamlessly resuming the cycle.

Predictive Performance Manager

The Predictive Performance Manager (PPM) also made a significant contribution to the success. This is a specially developed software of the powertrain. It optimizes the energy flow and gives the driver instructions for a particularly performance-efficient driving style, thus supporting the practical implementation of the strategy. This is done acoustically and visually with signals in the augmented reality helmet and in the instrument panel. For the precise driving instructions at certain points on the track, the PPM uses the GPS track data from AMG Track Pace, which are stored in the system.

Tailor-made display concept for the record drive

The new Mercedes‑Benz Operating System (MB.OS) is also the foundation for the specially designed display concept. The deeply integrated software-to-cloud architecture connects and controls all control units and functions. For the record run of the CONCEPT AMG GT XX, a customized UI/UX concept (UI = User Interface; UX = User Experience) was programmed to support and relieve the drivers during the high-speed runs.

The 26-centimeter (10.25‑inch) instrument cluster in front of the driver displays the usual vehicle data such as speed and battery charge level. The 35.6-centimeter (14‑inch) multimedia display to the right of it is ergonomically oriented towards the driver and has a “seamless glass” look. During the record run, the most important parameters for the drivers appeared there.

In addition to current driving time and the number of laps completed since the last charging stop, the display showed the distance covered, the vehicle’s real-time position on the track, the state of charge (SoC) in percent, and the status of the charging flap. The current driving mode was also displayed.

During charging, the multimedia display switched to a dedicated view: the vehicle silhouette rotated to a side view, highlighting the battery with a pulsing light to draw attention to the rising state of charge.

The steering wheel also offered exciting functionality. The two AMG steering wheel buttons, familiar from AMG production models, were configured exclusively for the record run. The left button controlled the setting of the next recuperation point, while the right button allowed manual adjustment of the active louvers and selection of the number of laps before the next charging stop.

Similar to Formula 1® and the AMG ONE, the upper rim of the steering wheel featured eight LEDs providing additional information. Depending on the number of LEDs illuminated, they indicated the progress of certain functions. During the charging stop, the LEDs are blue until the desired state of charge is reached. Green LEDs are the signal to start driving, red lights signal that you have to wait. During driving, white LEDs prompted “lift and coast,” while blue lights indicated recuperation.

Racing helmet with augmented-reality functions

Mercedes‑Benz has been a pioneer in the use of Augmented Reality (AR) in vehicles for years. For example, AR navigation instructions already make orientation easier today. In the CONCEPT AMG GT XX, the technology is integrated directly into a racing helmet for the first time. The augmented reality racing helmet is therefore an additional, innovative component of the user experience.

The helmet blends vehicle and track information into the field of vision in real time, depending on the situation. This allows the driver to keep his eyes on the track. The displays supplement the information on the screens in the vehicle. The data includes the battery charge level, speed, lap counter and the function selected via the steering wheel buttons. Speed-dependent colored lane indications in the form of arrows are also displayed, which have proven their worth, especially during night driving. The start and end of recuperation phases were symbolized by augmented reality gates. The current position of the vehicle on the high-speed curve was also displayed.

The helmet is designed to match the record-breaking vehicle, painted in Sunset beam orange and bears the AMG emblem on the back. It also has the HANS (Head And Neck Support) safety system from motorsport. Weighing around two kilograms, it is very light despite the AR equipment and the battery required for it. The development partner is Aegis Rider Helmets, a start-up from ETH Zurich. The test drivers Manuel Metzger, Thomas Jäger and Fabian Vettel also contributed their expertise from GT3 racing.

Active aerodynamic control of air flow with plasma actuators enables new design freedom

As part of the CONCEPT AMG GT XX technology program, research was also conducted into a fundamentally new technology, even though it was not related to the drive in Nardò or a soon-to-be series production: “Aerodynamics by wire.”

For the first time, the research team was able to use an electric plasma actuator to create a targeted flow separation on a body curve at the rear. Normally, this requires a physical, geometric spoiler lip on the outside of the vehicle. This highly innovative solution reduces air resistance, improves aero performance, and enables completely new design freedom.

The proof of effectiveness could now be provided for the first time on a 1:1 wind tunnel model of the CONCEPT AMG GT XX. Successful measurements were carried out in the wind tunnel at speeds of up to 200 km/h. Mercedes‑Benz is thus the world’s first automobile manufacturer to have successfully tested this innovative technology in such a setting and will now continue research on the plasma actuator to examine a future application in vehicles.

The plasma actuator consists of two asymmetrically arranged electrodes, which are separated by an insulating dielectric layer and can be attached flush to various components. Applying a high-frequency alternating voltage between the electrodes leads to the formation of an electric field and weakly ionized air (= plasma). The ions are accelerated by the electric field, and the particle-particle collision leads to a momentum transfer from the ions to the surrounding neutral air. This momentum transfer is commonly referred to as plasma actuator volume force. This induces a flow locally, making the actuators suitable for use in flow control.

The components of the plasma actuator are thin and light. They can be painted over, making them no longer visible in the overall appearance. Due to their design, they can contribute to improving the drag coefficient and energy efficiency of the vehicle. Plasma actuators also do not require any mechanical, hydraulic, or moving parts. They can be adapted very quickly to different design drafts and can be easily built in different sizes and shapes.

Seats: innovative tailormade ergonomics from a 3D printer

The front bucket seats are based on carbon racing shells with ventilation openings and integrated head restraints. New are the ergonomically optimised seat pads with an open 3D structure. These can be easily replaced using hook-and-loop type fasteners. This creates a comfortable seat structure adapted to the respective driver. The seat pads are covered with LABFIBER Biotech Leather Alternative in pearl black.

The idea behind the seat pads also comes from racing. There are individual seat cushions for each driver that can be quickly replaced – for example, for changing drivers in endurance races. In the CONCEPT AMG GT XX, the individually shaped seat pads were created using a 3D printing process. The ergonomics-relevant data is provided by a body scan of the person concerned. If several drivers are sharing the cockpit, the right pad is simply inserted as needed – quickly, precisely and with optimal ergonomics for each individual.

ThrillAR Experience: reliving the record-breaking drive

With the “ThrillAR” Experience, the CONCEPT AMG GT XX innovation team staged the high-speed lap of Nardò exclusively for media representatives as a captivating mixed-reality adventure using the Apple Vision Pro. In this special XR experience, track data, lap times, and vehicle performance merged with elements like an interactive pit stop. The highlight was a virtual drive in which users could get behind the wheel of the CONCEPT AMG GT XX and experience the last kilometers to the finish line. The versatile format will also be used at the upcoming IAA Mobility and other future events, allowing a wider audience to immersively relive the record-breaking drive at any time.

Michelin: tyre innovation at the stress-test centre alongside Mercedes‑AMG

For more than three decades, Michelin has been supporting Mercedes‑AMG in its most ambitious projects. To enable the CONCEPT AMG GT XX to cover more than 40,000 kilometres at speed of 300 km/h, Michelin developed a completely new tyre: the MICHELIN Pilot Sport 5 Energy.

This high-performance tyre is the result of five years of research and development. It heralds a series-product line that will be launched under the same name as early as next year. For its design, Michelin used state-of-the-art technologies to simulate vehicle and tyre dynamics as well as multi-component 3D manufacturing processes.

The MICHELIN Pilot Sport 5 Energy features an innovative KM architecture with a two-component compound and differentiated characteristics. On the outer shoulder areas of the tread, the latest generation of the Energy Passive Compound helps to reduce energy consumption. In the middle, the new Adaptive Grip Compound maximises traction on both dry and wet roads. This unique design offers exceptional energy efficiency and reduces charging frequency. The tyre’s consistent performance also guarantees the driver the highest safety right down to the last kilometre.

To support the mission in Nardò, Michelin provided a team of engineers, technicians and fitters on site. They handled tyre changes, provided technical support and ensured 24/7 monitoring of the tyres using RFID chips.

Support from Microsoft for the CONCEPT AMG GT XX endurance test

Microsoft supported the endurance test of the CONCEPT AMG GT XX with technological infrastructure and a specialist Microsoft Mission Critical Team. The software company thus guaranteed seamless platform operation. During the mission, all data on the vehicle’s condition was continuously collected and analysed using a solution called MB.log developed by Mercedes‑Benz in collaboration with Microsoft. It runs in the Mercedes‑Benz Intelligent Cloud, which is provided on Microsoft Azure, among others. In short, MB.log in combination with the onboard measurement hardware is the vehicle’s data nervous system. It captures, transmits and analyses performance-critical data, enabling engineers to monitor and optimise vehicle behaviour under extreme conditions.

Signify enabled performance and safety during the mission in Nardò

To support the CONCEPT AMG GT XX endurance test, the team strategically deployed intelligent, energy-efficient Signify lighting at critical points along the track, including the tunnel section and pit stop area.

In the tunnel, Signify’s Philips Ledinaire floodlights combined with Color Kinetics ColorGraze IntelliHue luminaires provided balanced, functional lighting. The powerful ColorGraze luminaire highlights architectural features. Thanks to IntelliHue technology, it can produce millions of saturated colours, pastels and high-quality white light in precisely controllable, uniform luminosity. Strategically positioned outside and inside the tunnel, the light guides drivers precisely around the track and avoids confusion. The Ledinaire floodlights provide a high light output and thus an excellent view of the car for the pit stop crew. This supports a quick tyre change and minor repairs.

One section of the off-grid track required special attention due to the high level of movements by drivers and pedestrians. When cars are passing at high speeds, it is important to provide additional safety with lighting. The Philips SunStay Pro solar lights installed here provided uniform illumination and minimised environmental impact thanks to their circular design – a clear commitment to clean energy and resource-sensitive lighting solutions. Together, these technologies not only lit up the track, but also shaped the driving experience and supported Mercedes‑AMG in every step of its mission.

SOURCE: Mercedes‑Benz