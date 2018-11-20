Mentor adds DECA Technologies to growing Mentor OSAT Alliance for high density advanced package (HDAP) designs

Mentor, a Siemens business, today announced that DECA Technologies has become the latest member of Mentor’s (outsourced assembly and test) OSAT Alliance – a program to help drive faster adoption of new, high-density advanced packaging (HDAP) technologies like 2.5D IC, 3D IC and fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) for customer integrated circuit (IC) designs. The Alliance enables mutual customers to better leverage Mentor’s proven HDAP flow to quickly bring to market innovations for internet of things (IoT), automotive, high-speed communications, computing and artificial intelligence (AI). DECA is supporting this objective by making available to Mentor and DECA’s mutual customers a new assembly design kit (ADK) for DECA’s M-Series advanced fan-out wafer-level package (FOWLP) process to be used with Mentor software.

Through the alliance, the two companies are offering a comprehensive tool flow that gives mutual customers the ability to create and evaluate multiple complex IC package assemblies and interconnect scenarios in an easy-to-use, data robust graphical environment prior to and during physical design implementation.

The Mentor flow from DECA Technologies features industry-leading tools:

Xpedition® Substrate Integrator – for engineers to evaluate M-Series package and configuration before committing to design; and for DECA configuration of customer designs into selected M-Series package.

– for engineers to evaluate M-Series package and configuration before committing to design; and for DECA configuration of customer designs into selected M-Series package. Xpedition® Package Designer – for engineers to design/layout a single or multi-die M-Series package.

– for engineers to design/layout a single or multi-die M-Series package. Calibre® 3DSTACK – for signoff leveraging the M Series ADK – ensures die or multiple dice and package design conform to M-Series manufacturing rules.

The DECA ADK provides mutual customers with a verified sign-off fabrication rule deck for Calibre 3DSTACK that will enable companies to converge on sign-off faster and with less verification cycles.

“Being part of the Mentor OSAT Alliance has allowed DECA to fast-track the creation of a Mentor-based ADK for our breakthrough M-Seriesä FO-WLP technology,” said Chris Scanlan, senior vice president at DECA Technologies. “Since the Mentor flow includes Calibre, the golden signoff solution for the fabless ecosystem, our customers are able to quickly close any physical verification issues for their entire solution, resulting in faster time to market.”

Mentor continues to spearhead the EDA industry by enabling the entire ecosystem to adopt new technologies via its OpenDoor program and the various alliances that fall under the program. The OSAT Alliance program helps promote the adoption, implementation and growth of HDAP throughout the semiconductor eco-system and design chain, enabling system and fabless semiconductor companies to have a friction-free path to emerging packaging technologies.

“We are pleased that HDAP technology pioneer DECA Technologies has joined the Mentor OSAT Alliance,” said AJ Incorvaia, vice president and general manager of Mentor’s Electronic Board Systems Division. “In doing so, and by providing a fully validated ADK for DECA’s M-Series FOWLP process for Mentor’s proven HDAP tool flow, we have enabled customers to more easily transition from classic chip design to 2.5 and 3D solutions.”

For more information about Mentors OSAT Alliance program please visit https://www.mentor.com/company/partner_programs/.

SOURCE: Mentor