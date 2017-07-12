The members of Euro NCAP have elected Pierre Castaing as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the next two years

Pierre Castaing succeeds Andrew Miller, retired Chief Technical Officer at Thatcham Research, who resigned from the post last month. Castaing is originally an aeronautical engineer, but has worked in the field of personal protection and vehicle safety for over three decades. He has served as a member of Euro NCAP’s Board of Directors since 2000, representing the French MoT.

Pierre Castaing is presently Head of Regulatory Affairs for the UTAC CERAM Group, having held that position since July 2012, following previous roles as Head of Passive Safety Unit and Head of Safety Department at UTAC in Linas-Montlhéry.

​​​​​​​He brings a wealth of experience to Euro NCAP, having monitored and steered many regulatory developments in Geneva and Brussels and having worked closely with the automotive industry and national authorities on road safety.

‘I am delighted to be given the opportunity to be the President of the world-leading consumer organisation Euro NCAP and I am looking forward to working with the Board members to implement the organisation’s ambitious plans’ said Castaing. ‘Euro NCAP has an important role in the promotion of innovative safety systems in new vehicles sold in Europe, thanks to its ability to continually adapt its requirements, encouraging industry to reach the best achievable level of safety in an affordable way.’

Announcing the nomination, Secretary General Michiel van Ratingen said: ‘I have worked for many years with Pierre as a Euro NCAP Board member and congratulate him for having been appointed to take over this important role. I am confident that Pierre’s longstanding experience in vehicle safety will be a great benefit to the organization and help us deliver the next roadmap.’

