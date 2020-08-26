“Meet the S-Class DIGITAL” finale: World premiere on Mercedes me media: The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class offers a completely new automotive luxury experience

Mercedes-Benz is shaping the next generation of contemporary and individual mobility with innovations that focus on people. The S-Class stands for the fascination of the brand and defines the automotive luxury segment. The new luxury saloon can be experienced with four senses – sight, touch, hearing and smell. At the same time, it offers a multitude of innovations, for example in terms of support, protection and interaction. Mercedes-Benz has already presented selected highlights of the new S-Class in three episodes of “Meet the S-Class DIGITAL” in recent weeks. The finale of the digital format now allows journalists and multipliers to experience the world premiere on me media. Representatives from top management will present the innovations of the top-of-the-range model in detail: Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, takes the viewers on an exclusive test drive. Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Daimler Group, explains the details of the design philosophy. Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Sales, shows which innovations define the customer experience and Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars COO, discusses the advanced safety technologies. The manufacturer will provide insights into the ultra-modern production facility of the S-Class: it will be the first production vehicle to be built at “Factory 56”. In addition, celebrities will describe their very personal impressions of the new S-Class. The world premiere will be broadcast in the form of a media special on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) on the digital platform Mercedes me media at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/s-class and will then be available as a video on demand.

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class redefines the automotive luxury segment with numerous innovations. Not only does it become much more intelligent, it also takes the driving experience to a new level. The focus here is on the individual, who is able to experience the luxury sedan with all of their senses. The new generation of Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), for example, offers both drivers and passengers innovative possibilities for interaction and personalization. More than ever before, the interior fulfils the claim of a “third place,” a private refuge between home and work. The new S-Class also sets new standards in terms of safety – for example, it is the first series-produced passenger car to feature rear-seat airbags to protect rear passengers in the event of a frontal collision. These and many other innovations underscore Mercedes-Benz’s claim that the S-Class is the best automobile in the world. And it’s built in one of the most modern automobile production facilities in the world: with the “Factory 56”, the manufacturer is opening the car factory of the future on the same day as the world premiere. The innovative production technologies and processes of the factory can also be seen at the digital world premiere of the S-Class. Thus, viewers can gain a comprehensive picture of the new luxury sedan and its place of origin for themselves with informative and entertaining insights. In addition, Mercedes-Benz is making extensive in-depth information available for download in the form of videos, graphics, press releases and images on Mercedes me media. There is also the opportunity for dialogue with experts from Mercedes-Benz.

