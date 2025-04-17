Meet the new Volvo S90 – the finest version of our luxury hybrid sedan yet

Volvo Cars today reveals the new Volvo S90 – more elegant and comfortable than ever with a comprehensive suite of high-end technology and design updates

The exterior conveys a contemporary look that reflects Volvo Cars’ ongoing transition towards full electrification. Inside, the refreshed interior features new premium materials and enhanced features, which embrace the customer benefits of human-centric technology.

The new S90 features our new-generation user interface, which, as previously announced, is coming to our total line-up. It’s designed to provide a safe and enjoyable way to interact with the infotainment system, while being much quicker and more responsive than before. A new larger free-standing 11.2-inch centre display enhances the experience, and over-the-air software updates ensure the car will get better over time.

As a plug-in hybrid*, the new S90 is an electric car with a back-up plan. It offers 80 kilometres of fully electric range on a single charge under the WLTP testing cycle**, while also providing more power when needed. This means that many S90 drivers will be able to do their daily commute with zero tailpipe emissions. Volvo Cars’ data shows that nearly half of the distance covered by the latest plug-in hybrid Volvo cars is powered purely by electricity.***

The S90 is also available in a mild hybrid version, featuring a four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with front wheel drive, which offers generous power and high efficiency.

“The S90 is a key part of our product portfolio for the coming years in some of our Asian markets,” says Erik Severinson, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Volvo Cars. “Together with the new fully electric ES90, the new S90 ensures we have a complete and attractive offering for customers who value safety and want to drive a large, sleek Volvo sedan.”

Designed to help keep you safe

True to Volvo Cars’ safety heritage, the new S90 has an advanced safety cage and a range of active safety features. The assisted driving function, Pilot Assist, allows for comfortable driving on both multi-lane highways and single-lane roads. In addition to maintaining a set speed and adapting to slower-moving vehicles, the car can follow the vehicle ahead and brake automatically to a standstill when needed in stop-and-go traffic. Pilot Assist can also support the driver by looking for lane markings and providing gentle steer assist to help keep the car centred in its lane.

Luxurious and modern

The new S90 exterior design is a blend of luxury and contemporary Scandinavian design, and features significant updates. Both the new front and rear of the car have been designed to give the S90 a more contemporary, fresh look, with a streamlined silhouette accentuated by clean lines and a bold, more graphical front grille.

Its front is flanked by Volvo Cars’ signature Thor’s Hammer headlights. These modernised headlights, with a slimmer shape and lens that stretches all the way to the grille, feature the new Matrix-design LED technology, designed to give a wide and long light pattern for optimised vision in all conditions.

At the rear, the new taillights seamlessly integrate with the overall design, creating a cohesive look. Additionally, the S90 has a new sculpted bonnet, front bumper and front wings. The S90 also introduces enhanced sound insulation with advanced adaptive suspension as standard to make it more comfortable than ever.

A wide range of distinctive exterior colours makes it easy to personalise the Volvo S90, with two new metallic colours offered for the first time: Aurora Silver and Mulberry Red. Adding to the elegant and powerful character of the new S90 are the new diamond-cut alloy wheels, featuring contrasting surfaces of raw, polished aluminium and high-gloss black paint.

The new S90 will be available to order for customers in China this summer, with selected other markets following later.

* Available powertrains will vary between markets.

** Range according to the realistic WLTP driving cycle under controlled conditions for a new car. Real-world range may vary. Figures are based on preliminary target. Final vehicle certification pending.

*** Volvo Cars data covering long-range plug-in hybrid cars in global markets: on average 48 per cent of distance driven uses electric-only power.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars