Meet the all-new 2026 Nissan Sentra: Intelligently designed to maximize your life

Nissan unveiled the all-new 2026 Nissan Sentra today, re-invigorating the compact sedan space with eye-catching design, life-enhancing technologies and standard Safety Shield® 360 safety features – backed by an enduring nameplate with more 40 years in production and over 6.5 million units sold.

“Building on decades of sedan excellence, the all-new 2026 Nissan Sentra is just right for today’s customer, with outstanding design and segment-above technologies,” said Christian Meunier, chairman, Nissan Americas. “It’s an uncompromising, statement-making vehicle that ensures drivers get the most out of their day.”

The 2026 Nissan Sentra is available in S, SV, SR and SL grades. It reaches showrooms later this year, with pricing announced closer to the start of sales.

Highlights include:

Elevated design

Daring and vitalizing new design inside and out

Class-leading available dual 12.3-inch displays 2

Spacious trunk with low liftover height and optimized opening makes it easy to bring bulky items on the go

Sporty SR grade returns with exciting, performance-inspired visual enhancements

SL grade elevates Sentra with premium standard features including a sunroof, TailorFit™ quilted seating, ProPILOT Assist and Bose® premium audio

Best-in-class front legroom provides a more comfortable drive3

Drive-enhancing technology

Class-exclusive 64-color customizable ambient lighting 4 personalizes the cabin to the driver’s mood or preferences

Class-exclusive Intelligent Around View® Monitor 5 simplifies parking

simplifies parking Sentra-first available ProPILOT Assist simplifies stop-and-go commutes by handling acceleration, steering and braking

Standard class-exclusive Intelligent Forward Collision Warning 6 provides added peace of mind

provides added peace of mind Sentra-first Blind Spot Intervention helps avoid collisions with vehicles in the car’s blind spot

Standard safety and driver assistance technologies include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Prevention, High Beam Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition and more

Available Bose® eight-speaker sound system boosts the enjoyment on the daily commute

Sentra-first myQ Universal Garage Door Opener allows drivers to seamlessly open, close and check the status of their compatible garage door

Three standard USB-C ports and available wireless charging – a Sentra first – help everyone keep devices topped up

1Driver-assist and safety features have limitations which affect how they function in certain situations. The driver must never rely exclusively on any vehicle feature to warn about, prevent, or lessen the severity of a collision. It is the driver’s responsibility to always be in control, monitor the surroundings, and safely operate the vehicle. Read your vehicle’s Owner’s Manual for further information.

2AutoPacific Segmentation. 2026 Nissan Sentra vs. latest in-market competitors in the Mainstream Compact Class (excluding electric vehicles). Base models compared. Based on manufacturers’ websites.

3AutoPacific Segmentation. 2026 Nissan Sentra vs. latest in-market competitors in the Mainstream Compact Class (excluding electric vehicles). Base models compared. Based on manufacturers’ websites.

4Available feaure. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2026 Nissan Sentra vs. latest in-market competitors in the Mainstream Compact Class (excluding electric vehicles). Base models compared. Based on manufacturers’ websites.

5Available feature. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2026 Nissan Sentra SR vs. latest in-market competitors in the Mainstream Compact Class (excluding electric vehicles). Based on manufacturers’ websites. Intelligent Around View Monitor cannot eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. I-AVM includes Moving Object Detection. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

6AutoPacific Segmentation. 2026 Nissan Sentra vs. latest in-market competitors in the Mainstream Compact Class (excluding electric vehicles). Based on manufacturers’ websites. Claim based on ability to see up to 2 vehicles ahead. Intelligent Forward Collision Warning cannot prevent collisions. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

SOURCE: Nissan