Meet Mercedes DIGITAL – Episode 1: “Executive Update”

The first episode of “Meet Mercedes DIGITAL: Executive Update” looks ahead: Next to an update on the current situation and the restart of vehicle production, as well as an outlook to the world premiere of the new S-Class, the focus is on the future goals of Mercedes-Benz. Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, reflects on the achieved milestones of “Ambition2039” on the way to becoming a CO2-neutral company and gives an outlook on the next steps and measures. In addition to CO2-neutral production worldwide, these measures include the electrification of all model variants and vehicle types, which is largely enabled by the global battery production network with its competence center in Kamenz near Dresden. For the first time, Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Production and Supply Chain Management, provides exclusive insights into battery production for the EQC (EQC 400 4MATIC: combined power consumption: 20.8 – 19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)1.

The first episode is available at the following link: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/meetmercedesdigital

1Power consumption and range have been determined on the basis of Regulation (EC) No. 692/2008. Power consumption and range depend on the vehicle configuration.

SOURCE: Daimler