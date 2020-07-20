Meet Mercedes DIGITAL #7 – Executive Update on “Best Customer Experience 4.0”: Digital sales and service: homing in on customer comfort and convenience

The digitalisation of sales and aftersales, which has been accelerated even further by the COVID-19 pandemic, is the focal point of the seventh episode of the Meet Mercedes DIGITAL news format. With “Best Customer Experience 4.0”, Mercedes-Benz is offering its customers a seamless and convenient luxury experience whenever they want to contact the brand – online and offline. Mercedes‑Benz Meet Mercedes DIGITAL #7: Executive Update on “Best Customer Experience 4.0“ will go online on 21 July 2020 at 2.00 pm (CEST) on the Mercedes me media digital platform at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/meetmercedesdigital, after which it will also be available as video-on-demand.

The “Best Customer Experience 4.0” global sales strategy is consistently centred on customer needs in the digital age and facilitates a seamless, safe and convenient luxury experience from the comfort of home. Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Marketing & Sales, explains how Mercedes-Benz has dealt with the novel coronavirus in its sales activities over the past few months, and how the company is focusing on its customers, their safety and their wishes. “For many of our customers, luxury means convenience, comfort and, sometimes even more importantly, saving time. With “Best Customer Experience 4.0”, we are placing these needs front and centre to offer our customers a consistent and convenient luxury experience. We want to make it as straightforward as possible for them, which is why we are seamlessly connecting our digital channels with the personal offline experience,” says Britta Seeger. Visitor numbers to the Mercedes-Benz Online Store in Germany are just one indicator of the increasing use of digital offerings. Between April and June alone, website traffic grew by around 70 percent. Contributing factors include the new option of contactless vehicle delivery to the customer’s preferred address.

Launched in May, the Meet Mercedes DIGITAL series is an innovative news format on Mercedes me media. With regular episodes in the style of a news bulletin, it presents current topics, goes in-depth and provides expert analysis. The moderated shows encompass studio discussions and reports from production facilities or test tracks. Each topic is accompanied by in-depth information available for download in the form of videos, press texts and images.

SOURCE: Daimler