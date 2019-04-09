Meet Hyundai’s newest SUV: Venue small on size; big on personality

Hyundai today released design sketches of its newest SUV, Hyundai Venue. Venue symbolizes a trendy, unique style, perfect for Hyundai’s newest, smallest and most affordable SUV. The vehicle embodies the characteristics of ‘the place to be’, en route to the final destination, wherever that may be.

From everyday workplace activities to weekend fun, Venue is a great fit in accommodating busy lifestyles with an abundance of playful and practical features including seamless safety, versatility and connectivity.

SOURCE: Hyundai