Media articles about IPCC draft report

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) notes that news articles have appeared citing a draft of the Working Group III contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report.

The articles appear to be based on the first draft of the Summary for Policymakers in the Second-Order Draft of the Working Group III report, which assesses mitigation of climate change, and which was circulated for review by governments and experts in January this year.

The IPCC is committed to an open, robust and transparent assessment process. During the review stages, the IPCC actively seeks the collaboration of researchers and practitioners across a broad range of expertise to provide expert comments on the draft reports. As with the normal practice of peer review, this process is designed to ensure that the report is as accurate, comprehensive and objective as possible.

Draft reports are provided to governments and reviewers as confidential working documents and must not be publicly distributed, quoted or cited. This is out of respect for the authors and to give them the time and space to finish writing before making the work public.

The drafts of reports are where the authors test their assessments. They are subsequently revised in the light of discussions with each other, review comments from governments and experts, and in the light of the scientific literature. This draft Summary for Policymakers has already been revised.

For these reasons, the IPCC does not comment on the contents of draft reports while work is still ongoing. Journalists or others seeking context or background information can contact Jonathan Lynn, Head of Communications, IPCC, or Sigourney Luz, Communications Manager, IPCC Working Group III Technical Support Unit.

More information about the report, including its agreed outline, can be found here.

The IPCC session to approve the Summary for Policymakers and accept the underlying report of Working Group III is anticipated for 21-25 March 2022, dates to be confirmed. The IPCC looks forward to presenting and discussing the report findings, subject to approval by the Panel, after that approval session.

The first part of the Sixth Assessment Report, the Working Group I contribution assessing the physical science basis of climate change, was released on 9 August. The Working Group II report, assessing the impacts of and adaptation to climate change, is due to be released after an approval session on 14-18 February 2022, to be confirmed, and the Synthesis Report in September.

