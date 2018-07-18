At the McLaren Summer Boutique in Zurich, KUKA, in collaboration with McLaren Zurich and the Association for Robots in Architecture, is presenting an art project based on the latest generation of industrial robots. The installation symbolizes the fusion of first-class vehicle design with state-of-the-art automation technology and maximum precision.

Unbeaten for over 50 years With 50 years of racing success behind them, McLaren has created some of the most legendary and exciting road vehicles the world has ever seen. KUKA has also been building industrial robots for almost 50 years and has reached the pole position by continuously optimizing its products. KUKA is now the world’s number 1 in the field of robot-basedautomation in the automotive industry.

