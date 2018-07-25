McLaren Speedtail revealed as name of world’s first Hyper-GT

McLaren Automotive has informed the 106 clients fortunate enough to have reserved an example of the car they previously knew only as BP23 that it will be named the McLaren Speedtail.

The world’s first Hyper-GT and McLaren’s next entrant to its Ultimate Series, the Speedtail will achieve the highest top speed of any McLaren yet, with the capability to exceed the 243mph peak speed of the legendary McLaren F1 road car. Its design, teased in a series of sketches, will be flowing and highly streamlined, incorporating exquisite new materials to facilitate limitless possibilities for tailoring through McLaren Special Operations (MSO).

The news follows the announcement by McLaren Automotive CEO, Mike Flewitt, during the Geneva Motor Show press conference that a public reveal of the McLaren Speedtail can be expected this year. The 106 customers who have reserved one will be invited to see it first.

The next addition to the McLaren Ultimate Series will be both the fastest-ever (in a straight line) and the most luxurious McLaren. Featuring a three-seat cockpit design with a central driving position – the same layout as the F1 – and a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain, the McLaren Speedtail will deliver the unparalleled blend of extreme performance and sporting luxury that befits its status as the ultimate road-going McLaren.

The entire production of the McLaren Speedtail was allocated before the car was officially announced in November 2016. Production is due to begin at the end of next year, with every McLaren Speedtail personalised to each owner’s taste by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the division of McLaren Automotive responsible for bespoke customer commissions.

A short film revealing the name can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/XF4LrazQnTw .

*106 examples of the McLaren F1 were sold

