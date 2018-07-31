McLaren special operations to showcase the breadth of personalisation at ‘salon privé’

McLaren Automotive, the British creator of luxury, high performance sportscars and supercars, will be exhibiting vehicles individualised by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) at ‘Salon Privé’ and ‘Blenheim Palace Classic & Supercar’, taking place between August 30 and September 2.

Opening the bespoke display, will be the McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection. Limited to just 100 examples worldwide, the car features an all-black design with unique MSO Bespoke Carbon Black exterior paint, as well as an MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports Exhaust and Sport Pack dynamic handling package which further amplify its sporty character. The stealthy exterior theme extends to the MSO Defined Black Pack replacing standard-fit Dark Palladium components and the Five Twin-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheels with a new Gloss Black Diamond Wheel Finish and Black Brake Callipers. Its luxuriously appointed interior is upholstered with a combination of Jet Black Leather with Carbon Black Alcantara® accents and includes a special Dedication Plate and MSO logo embroidery on the headrests.

Also displayed will be the McLaren 720S ‘Velocity’ by MSO defined by its distinctive paintwork comprising Nerello Red on the front and upper body panels, including the red-tinted visual carbon fibre bonnet, which fades into a vivid Volcano Red that covers the sides and rear of the car. The bespoke nature of the car is complemented further by lightweight alloy wheels finished in a subtle shade of metallic bronze and a range of exterior carbon fibre parts from the MSO Defined collection. Inside, the car features Carbon Black Alcantara® trim throughout with contrasting Harissa Red leather details and stitching.

“We are absolutely thrilled to work with McLaren Birmingham and McLaren Bristol to showcase the extensive range of personalisation options available through McLaren Special Operations at the upcoming Salon Privé and Blenheim Palace Classic & Supercar. MSO allows our customers to fully express themselves through their cars and I am confident that the special vehicles on display will delight the discerning visitors and provide a perfect platform to communicating our expertise in bespoke”, commented David Gilbert, Managing Director at McLaren Automotive Europe.

To register your interest in the range of bespoke McLaren sportscars and supercars on display at ‘Salon Privé’ and ‘Blenheim Palace Classic & Supercar’, please visit: www.rybrook.co.uk/McLaren/SalonPrive.

