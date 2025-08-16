McLaren Project: Endurance debuts Triple Crown inspired livery during Monterey Car Week

McLaren Project: Endurance customer Le Mans Hypercar unveiled to Americas customers and retailers during Monterey Car Week

The McLaren Le Mans Hypercar was unveiled in a new livery for depositors and prospective buyers of the highly exclusive Project: Endurance customer car program during a private event at Monterey Car Week. Presented by McLaren Group Holdings CEO, Nick Collins and McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown, and hosted by Justin Bell, third place overall finisher at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans in the #51 McLaren F1 GTR, Project: Endurance showcased a new livery with a nod to the famed 1974 Indianapolis 500 winning McLaren M16.

First revealed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, the McLaren Hypercar will make its competitive debut in the 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) as McLaren campaigns to again win the Triple Crown* of motorsport – this time in a single season.

The new livery takes its inspiration from the first of McLaren’s Triple Crown victories, when the M16, driven by Texan Johnny Rutherford, won the 1974 Indianapolis 500. The body colour is updated to McLaren Orange with a dark blue centre strip that is inspired by the colour of the Texas flag, and the roof of the cockpit is adorned with the lone white star of Texas as carried on the helmet design used by Rutherford – who was known as ‘Lone Star JR.’ The livery carries Lone Star JR’s race number 3 as well as McLaren’s Speedy Kiwi and Speedmark logos.

Project: Endurance offers the opportunity to own an authentic Le Mans Hypercar – a driving experience few will ever experience – and to be at the very heart of an elite motorsport development and testing program. This includes full behind-the-scenes access to the upcoming McLaren United AS WEC campaign, key team personnel and drivers as well as a comprehensive track driving program at world-famous race circuits.

“There is a huge level of excitement for Project: Endurance around the globe with customers and fans. The opportunity to be one of only a few to own this Le Mans Hypercar and be directly involved in the development and testing program is a very special proposition. We’re looking forward to showcasing Project: Endurance, with a livery tied specifically to our motorsports heritage in the US, to Americas customers and prospects throughout August.”

Nick Collins, CEO, McLaren Group Holdings

Inclusive to the Project: Endurance ownership experience, customers will enjoy a two-year McLaren customer track program that includes some of the world’s best race circuits. Each owner will receive driver coaching from a race professional, with individual pit crew and race engineers supporting throughout, allowing them a pathway to master their hypercar and push their limits at the pinnacle of sportscar racing.

Project: Endurance will be further showcased at events in Dallas and Miami through the end of August. For more information please visit: https://cars.mclaren.com/en/project-endurance

SOURCE: McLaren