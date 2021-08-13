McLaren Automotive set to celebrate 100th retail opening in tenth anniversary year as global expansion continues

Ten years after opening first global retailer, McLaren prepares for 100th global retail opening which will be in China

Ten years after opening the doors of its first global retailer in London, British luxury supercar manufacturer McLaren Automotive announces that its 100th retailer is set to open in China later this year.

McLaren Automotive’s first retailer opened in the summer of 2011 and allowed customers and fans to discover the company’s first supercar, the 12C.

In the decade since, McLaren has continued to grow its retail presence to over 40 territories worldwide and has marked the decade with much-admired supercars such as the benchmark-setting 720S and the seminal 675LT – the first of the modern-day McLaren Longtails – the McLaren P1TM which was the world’s first hybrid hypercar as well as the GT and ultra-exclusive Ultimate models, the McLaren Senna, Speedtail and, more recently, the Elva roadster.

Fittingly given the global reach of the brand and in line with the brand’s ambitious Horizon2030 business plan, McLaren will open its 100th retailer in China later this year.

McLaren offers the full modern luxury experience to an increasing number of its customers with the opportunity to personalise their supercar through the in-house bespoke arm of McLaren Special Operations (MSO) which allows them to bring their unique vision and creation to life working with a dedicated team of designers, engineers and artisans.

Also in the first decade, McLaren opened its second facility – the McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) – in Yorkshire in 2018. The MCTC innovates and creates low-weight, well-packaged carbon fibre architecture. First deployed in the all-new series hybrid Artura supercar, that architecture is helping to realise the company’s electrification ambitions for the next decade as it seeks to drop weight to maintain and improve the agility and attributes customer’s demand of a McLaren.

And the most recent chapter in the Longtail story in the form of the just launched 765LT Spider has seen production capacity for the rest of this year already sold out as the brand continues to maintain existing and attract new fans.

“In just 10 short years we, together with our dedicated retailer network, have grown from our first retailer in London to opening our 100th retailer which will be in China later this year, a market which has been growing very strongly and winning many fans. “It is also fitting given the very global nature of our company and ambitions and our second decade is an intensely exciting and innovative one not only for McLaren but also for the wider automotive world. As we embrace a future of electrification with the all-new and lightweight McLaren Artura, we’ll continue to push the boundaries in the pursuit of creating the world’s finest drivers’ cars.” Mike Flewitt, CEO, McLaren Automotive

SOURCE: McLaren Automotive