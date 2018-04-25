McLaren Automotive partners with Chinese fashion designer to create 570GT MSO Cabbeen collection

McLaren Special Operations (MSO) and Chinese fashion designer and entrepreneur, Mr. Cabbeen, have combined to create a bespoke McLaren 570GT that will be unveiled this week in Beijing at the Auto China 2018 show. The first bespoke model developed by MSO to introduce distinctive Chinese classic design elements, the McLaren 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection is the result of a styling collaboration with the Chinese fashion design wear company. Just five examples of the car will be available.

Finished in MSO Bespoke Obsidian Black paint complemented by a dragon design that has been hand-painted in Gloss Speedline Gold on both door inserts, the 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection additionally features a new 15-Spoke GT wheel, which together with the brake calipers are also finished in Gloss Speedline Gold.

“McLaren Special Operations is dedicated to providing customers with tailored choices that offer them almost endless personalisation alternatives,” commented, Ansar Ali, Managing Director, McLaren Special Operations. “As a fusion of contemporary British design style and Chinese classic art elements, the 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection was created to satisfy Chinese customers’ desire for individualisation and is further evidence of the growing interest in MSO services in the China market.”

MSO Defined Carbon Sill Covers grace the inside the cabin, with unique vivid sculptural dragons embroidered in gold on the Alcantara® Centre Front Tunnel and Rear Luggage Deck. Designed by Mr. Cabbeen to elevate the five Cabbeen Collection cars to a new level of interior luxury, the dragon motifs are an example of Chao Embroidery, which is recognised as part of China’s cultural heritage.

The embroidered dragons on each of the five cars were sewn by Kang Huifang, the Director of the Professional Embroidery Committee of China’s Arts and Crafts Institute and renowned for her work over four decades to preserve the art of Chao Embroidery.

The McLaren 570GT is the most luxurious and refined Sports Series model, providing long-distance comfort and increased versatility while retaining a thrilling driving experience. Subtly visually different to the 570S Coupé, its classic GT lines sweep down into a side-opening rear glass hatch to provide an additional 220 litres of storage on the leather-lined touring deck, as well as an instantly recognisable visual identity. Chassis settings deliver the additional comfort expected from a car developed for touring, but the 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 engine ensures the 570 GT has the exhilarating performance expected of a McLaren Sports Series model.

