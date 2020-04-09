McLaren Automotive introduces McLaren Tech Club: conversations online with the minds behind our pioneering supercar technologies

A series of short films created to provide insight into the technologies behind the McLaren brand and cars will be shared across McLaren media channels in the coming weeks. Designed to educate, entertain and inform McLaren fans and customers alike, they can be accessed from the comfort of home via the McLaren Automotive social media and YouTube channels as well as the cars.mclaren.com website.

McLaren Tech Club (#McLarenTechClub) is designed for those who want to delve deeper into the core of every McLaren car while also increasing their automotive knowledge. The new films explore the innovative technologies developed by McLaren designers and engineers to help deliver the incredible driving experiences for which the pioneering supercar company is renowned.

The first film – titled ‘How does the McLaren Elva keep you comfortable at 70mph without a windscreen?’ – looks at the revolutionary ‘Active Air Management System’ (AAMS) of the new Elva, the latest McLaren Ultimate Series roadster and a car that is instantly recognisable because of the absence of a roof, windscreen or windows.

The new Elva has been designed to distil elements of driving pleasure into one incredible open-cockpit car. Fundamental to this is the world-first ‘Active Air Management System’, which creates a ‘bubble of calm’ for both driver and passenger despite the car not having a windscreen. In the Tech Club film, McLaren Automotive Director of Engineering Design Dan Parry-Williams, takes viewers through the innovative solution to deliver a comfortable drive at 70mph with no physical barrier to airflow in front of a driver or passenger, ensuring an incredibly immersive and enthralling experience.

“With absolutely nothing between you and the wind coming at you, would it be possible to create a virtual canopy? That was the challenge we set ourselves with the design of the new Elva.”

Dan Parry-Williams, Director of Engineering Design, McLaren Automotive

Presented in an easily accessible style, the McLaren Tech Club content is designed for viewers of all ages. The second film – released on April 9 – is titled, ‘What makes the McLaren Senna GTR’s wing design so unique?’ Featuring Esteban Palazzo, Principal Designer at McLaren Automotive, discussing the incredible carbon-fibre rear wing, it can be viewed here: https://cars.mclaren.com/en/latest/post/tech-club-2-sennagtr. The Elva AAMS film is available at: https://cars.mclaren.com/en/latest/post/world-of-mclaren-tech-club.

Future Tech Club episodes will include an explanation of Ignition Cut Technology and an exploration of the design of the new McLaren 765LT. Those interested in joining the social media conversation around any of the films should use #McLarenTechClub.

SOURCE: McLaren