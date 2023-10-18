McLaren Automotive announces Monroe® as Official Intelligent Suspension Supplier

British luxury supercar and hypercar maker McLaren Automotive and Tenneco, today announce Monroe® as the Official Intelligent Suspension Supplier for the McLaren range of road cars

Tenneco is supplying its leading-edge electronic suspension systems, sold under the Monroe® Intelligent Suspension brand, to McLaren Automotive. The advanced suspension is a key element in providing the precise and exhilarating driving experience that is vital to McLaren’s customers.

The announcement builds on a decade-long relationship between McLaren Automotive and Monroe® which has seen engineers from both organisations working together to develop and deploy innovative suspension technologies. Monroe and McLaren first collaborated in 2011 with the introduction of Kinetic® suspension on McLaren Automotive’s first supercar, the 12C.

As McLaren Automotive’s Official Intelligent Suspension Supplier, Monroe suspension technologies already feature on a number of McLaren current models, expanding on the automaker’s previous extensive use of Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSA2 and CVSA2/Kinetic H2 systems.

Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSA2 technology features four lightweight electronic two-valve dampers that continuously adjust damping characteristics based on steering wheel angle, vehicle speed, acceleration, body displacement and other data points. Drivers can select their preferred driving mode while the system adjusts to its environment in real-time to maximize ride performance, control, comfort and safety. This suspension is fitted to McLaren, 540C, 570GT, 570S and 600LT models, GT and the Artura high-performance hybrid supercar.

The Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSA2/Kinetic system combines CVSA2 adaptive damper control with an exclusive lightweight roll-control hydraulic system. Together, these technologies simultaneously deliver road isolation, integrated damping and roll control, providing enhanced road comfort and handling for superior driving performance. CVSA2/Kinetic systems feature on the MP4-12C, 650S, 675LT, 720S, 765LT and Elva, as well as the new 750S. The technology is also integrated in the suspension systems of the McLaren P1™, McLaren P1™ GTR, McLaren Senna, and Speedtail Ultimate models.

“McLaren’s history of creating breathtaking performance cars aligns with our own commitment to continually drive what’s next in suspension technology. We are very proud and excited to begin this new chapter in our companies’ highly successful collaboration.”

Romain Nollet, Vice President and General Manager, Monroe Ride Solutions, Tenneco

“Monroe Intelligent Suspension technologies play an important role in our ability to deliver a truly superior driving experience. Our long association with Tenneco has helped ensure that we remain the global benchmark for supercar driving precision and performance.”

Charles Sanderson, Chief Technical Officer, McLaren Automotive

SOURCE: McLaren Automotive