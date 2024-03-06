McLaren Automotive announces Dynisma as Official Motion Simulator Partner

Partnership will see a ground-breaking Dynisma Motion Generator™ (DMG) driving simulator installed at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, Surrey

McLaren Automotive today announces that Dynisma, a leading UK-based motion simulator technology company, is now its Official Motion Simulator Partner. The agreement will see the British high-performance supercar manufacturer using a state-of-the-art Dynisma driving simulator in advanced vehicle development programmes.

Bred in topflight motorsport and now bringing a revolutionary approach to virtual road car development, Dynisma Motion Generators™ (DMGs) technology brings game-changing benefits by setting new standards, pairing low latency with high bandwidth to set a new benchmark for an immersive, realistic, and responsive driving simulation experience.

As McLaren’s Official Motion Simulator Partner, Dynisma’s expert team works closely with McLaren Automotive personnel to enable the supercar manufacturer to maximise every benefit of the cutting-edge DMG driving simulator. The technology allows McLaren to virtually develop new supercars in a host of key areas, including vehicle dynamics and aerodynamics, propulsion systems, Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH), control systems and Human Machine Interface (HMI), User Experience (UX) and ergonomics.

Thanks to the ultra-realistic experience that Dynisma’s simulators deliver, vehicle manufacturers can reduce the need for physical prototypes while enabling countless tests and parallel projects to take place in an efficient, repeatable, sustainable, and closed environment. Expediting the deployment of prototype vehicles gives engineering teams more time to refine a new vehicle, while still accelerating the development process.

“We’re very pleased to announce that we are working with Dynisma as our Official Motion Simulator Partner. Harnessing their DMG™ technology allows us to significantly enhance our early performance development and elevate the emotional thrill of driving a McLaren even higher.”

Emmanuele Raveglia, Vehicle Line Executive Director, McLaren Automotive

“I am delighted to announce this agreement with McLaren Automotive, a company with whom we share a relentlessly pioneering mindset. McLaren first proved the benefits of using high-performance driving simulators to develop race cars twenty years ago and so for Dynisma to now become McLaren’s Official Motion Simulator Partner because of our world-leading technology makes me especially proud. To add to that, I also started my engineering career with McLaren Racing back in 2007, so it is fantastic to now work with the automotive division.

“Our Dynisma Motion Generators bring a totally revolutionary approach to car development, enabling near perfect correlation between testing and real life – breakthrough features that are already being enjoyed by automotive OEMs globally through the supply of multiple simulators to date. As McLaren’s Official Motion Simulator Partner, we will have an especially close relationship and are looking forward to supporting McLaren as it maximises our world-leading technologies in the development of its next-generation high-performance supercars, enabling it to deliver the most thrilling driving experiences imaginable.”

Ash Warne, CEO, Dynisma

SOURCE: McLaren