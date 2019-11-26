MBUX now also for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class

After being launched in passenger cars like the A-Class, the CLA and the GLC, the intuitive and self-learning MBUX multimedia system from Mercedes-Benz will now also be offered with the V-Class. From December 2019, the MPV with the three-pointed star will be available to order in conjunction with MBUX. The central element of MBUX is its intuitive operating concept and most notably its voice control system. It recognises almost any imaginable sentence concerning the areas of infotainment and vehicle operation. In addition to this, it is also capable of learning, can adapt itself to the user and their voice, and even understands slang. The voice control system is activated by means of a button on the steering wheel or by saying “Hey Mercedes”. A high-resolution, 7-inch or 10.25-inch touchscreen central display and a touchpad on the centre console round off the MBUX operating concept in the V-Class. MBUX can also be personalised thanks to so-called prediction features. These prediction features enable the system to recognise which activity the driver would like to start next. For example, if on the way home, the driver regularly calls “Home”, the telephone number will be suggested on the display. All infotainment and vehicle settings can also be saved in as many as eight individual profiles.

SOURCE: Daimler