MB.Charge Public: Integrated charging service with enhanced digital functions for convenient public charging

With MB.CHARGE, Mercedes-Benz will bring together all digital charging solutions and seamlessly connect them with the operating system of its electric vehicles

MB.Charge will become the umbrella for Mercedes-Benz’s digital charging solutions. The comprehensive charging ecosystem aims to provide customers with a seamlessly connected and convenient charging experience with the automaker’s electric vehicles – on the go, at home, and at work.

In the first step, the integrated charging service MB.Charge Public will replace the previous service Mercedes me Charge. MB.Charge Public will bundle digital functions for public charging and offer extended features to make charging even more convenient. Charging prices and tariffs will remain unchanged under MB.Charge Public compared to before. Existing Mercedes me Charge contracts will automatically be switched to the same tariff in MB.Charge Public. Current Mercedes me Charge RFID charging cards will remain valid and functional. MB.Charge Public is available for all electric cars and vans from Mercedes-Benz as well as for plug-in hybrids. In addition to private customers, business and fleet customers will also benefit from the convenient public charging service.

By combining intelligent navigation with an integrated digital charging service, Mercedes-Benz demonstrates the technological sophistication of its vehicles. The charging functions are seamlessly integrated into the MBUX multimedia system and the Mercedes-Benz app, allowing operation through a single user interface. The deep vehicle integration and connectivity with the charging infrastructure make public charging easier and meet key customer requirements for electromobility.

Customer benefits of MB.Charge Public

One of the World’s Largest Charging Networks:With over 2.3 million charging points from more than 1,600 charging station operators, customers have easy access to one of the largest charging networks in the world through MB.Charge Public.

Charging Station Display and Intelligent Route Planning:The exact location and current availability of charging points are displayed via MBUX navigation, for example, in the vicinity or at the destination. Navigation with Electric Intelligence plans the fastest and most comfortable route including charging stops based on numerous factors.

Easy Charging Start:With a charging contract at MB.Charge Public, customers always charge in the usual user-friendly way, regardless of the respective charging station operator. Authentication at the charging station is done via the MBUX multimedia system [3] , the Mercedes-Benz app, the RFID charging card, or directly via Plug & Charge [4] at participating charging point operators.

, the Mercedes-Benz app, the RFID charging card, or directly via Plug & Charge at participating charging point operators. Transparent Costs:Before charging, the exact prices per kilowatt-hour or minute, as well as the estimated costs to reach the maximum charge level for fully electric vehicles, are displayed. Each charging process is automatically billed through MB.Charge Public.

Fixed Prices for AC/DC Charging:In Europe, customers choose one of three MB.Charge Public tariffs (S, M, L) [5] . With the M and L tariffs, they can charge at attractive fixed prices for AC/DC, regardless of the operator of the respective charging station.

. With the M and L tariffs, they can charge at attractive fixed prices for AC/DC, regardless of the operator of the respective charging station. Green Charging:In Europe, the US and Canada, Mercedes-Benz ensures that an equivalent amount of electricity from renewable energy sources is fed into the power grid for charging processes in MB.Charge Public, if no electricity from renewable energy sources is provided.

Reservation function2 at own Mercedes-Benz charging parks

Mercedes-Benz is the first car manufacturer to introduce an integrated reservation function for charging stations. Starting in Germany and the US, Mercedes-Benz customers can exclusively reserve a charging point in advance at one of Mercedes-Benz’s own charging parks via MB.Charge Public. With active route guidance through Navigation with Electric Intelligence, the reservation is automatically made by the vehicle 15 minutes before reaching the charging station. The reservation function saves drivers waiting times and ensures that a charging spot is kept available for them.

“Our goal is to provide an exceptional charging experience. By covering all customer touchpoints during charging with our electric vehicles, the integrated charging service, and our own Mercedes-Benz Charging Network, we create a fully connected charging experience with exclusive benefits. MB.Charge Public is the central link in this digital and connected charging infrastructure.”

Franz Reiner, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG

Public charging solution for fleet and business customers

The public charging service MB.Charge Public will also be available to fleet and business customers from April 2025. In addition to the known basic functionalities of the private customer solution, the web-based Charging Fleet Portal offers fleet managers the ability to manage charging contracts, RFID cards, transactions, and invoices. By distinguishing user groups, it can be ensured that only fleet managers have access to billing-relevant information such as invoices and transactions. After linking the service with their own Mercedes me ID, drivers have access to the known functionalities of MB.Charge Public in the Mercedes-Benz app and MBUX. The B2B solution for MB.Charge Public will initially be available in Germany, France, the UK, the US, and Canada. Mercedes-Benz also plans to roll out the service in additional European markets over the course of the year.

[1] To use the Digital Extras, you must create a Mercedes me ID and agree to the Terms of Use for Digital Extras and the Mercedes me ID Service Terms in their applicable versions. In addition, the respective vehicle must be linked to the user account. After the limited term expires, the Digital Extras can be extended for a fee, provided they are still offered for the corresponding vehicle. To use the Digital Extra MB.Charge Public, a separate customer-specific charging contract with a selected third-party provider is required.

[2] Currently, the reservation function is available at selected Mercedes-Benz charging stations in Germany and the US. Further rollouts are planned for 2025, with the long-term goal of establishing around 10,000 charging points by the end of the decade. Mercedes-Benz initially offers the reservation option free of charge. Please note that Mercedes-Benz reserves the right to make the reservation chargeable in the future.

[3] NTG7 and NTG6 vehicles.

[4] With Plug & Charge, the charging process starts by plugging in the charging cable. The vehicle communicates the charging contract data directly to the charging station. A MB.Charge Public contract is required for billing.

[5] A service provided by Digital Charging Solutions GmbH. Charging tariffs and charging prices vary depending on the country.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz