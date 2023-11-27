Mazda’s Jeff Guyton named 2023 Automotive News All-Star

Jeff Guyton, Mazda Motor Corporation's Representative Director and Chief Financial Officer, has been named a 2023 Automotive News All-Star in the U.S. Executive, Global Automaker category

Jeff Guyton, Mazda Motor Corporation’s Representative Director and Chief Financial Officer, has been named a 2023 Automotive News All-Star in the U.S. Executive, Global Automaker category. This accomplishment follows Guyton’s 2020 honor as Automotive News Brand Executive All-Star.

This latest achievement recognizes Guyton’s endeavors throughout his former role as CEO of Mazda North American Operations (MNAO), as well as his current responsibilities overseeing operations in North America and serving as the company’s global CFO.

“Mazda’s recent achievements – including the launch of our flagship 2024 Mazda CX-90 – are a testament to the brand’s collective efforts across customer experience, dealer footprint, and vehicle quality,” said Guyton who is based in Hiroshima, Japan.

During the Q2 fiscal year earnings report on November 7, Mazda raised its outlook for the current fiscal year, targeting record earnings, revenue, operating profit, net income, and U.S. vehicle sales.

The Automotive News All-Stars awards recognize innovative leaders who produce exceptional products and customer service, while making innumerable noteworthy contributions to the industry.

SOURCE: Mazda