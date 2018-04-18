Mazda wins multiple awards in the 2018 Driver Power Customer Satisfaction Survey

Strong feedback from owners has seen Mazda take two best in segment and three category awards in the 2018 Driver Power New Car Survey. With 80,000 respondents, the Auto Express Driver Power Awards are one of the UK’s largest automotive customer satisfaction studies. Scoring is based on average ratings across nine judging categories.

In the 2018 New Car Survey two Mazda cars scored best in class gold awards, with the MX-5 coming out on top in the Roadster segment and the Mazda6 topping the voting in the Family Car class. In addition, Mazda took three category awards: the Mazda CX-5 claiming a gold award for Interior and Comfort, while the MX-5 took gold for Ride and Handling and a bronze for Infotainment, Connectivity and Electrics.

“Mazda has performed well in this year’s Driver Power survey with the MX-5 a standout performer. It scored well in every sector that’s important for a roadster, highlighting just how much owners love driving and owning their MX-5s, plus with the CX-5 and Mazda6 also taking wins, it shows how Mazda is building cars that customers really value”, commented Steve Fowler, Auto Express Editor in Chief.“

Now in its 16th year, the Auto Express Driver Power New Car Survey questions owners who have bought a car in the last 24 months allowing them to give real-world feedback. “These awards mean a huge amount to us because this is direct recommendation and opinion from Mazda owners” commented Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director Mazda Motors UK.

Adding, “Our SKYACTIV technology and KODO design philosophy help us create stylish, spirited and great to drive cars, so it’s fantastic to see our customers endorsing these attributes. Making sure that our owners are satisfied is at the heart of what we do at Mazda, we need to be able to positively surprise them with exceptional service at every touch point and ensure that our products resonate with them. That’s why these awards are great to receive.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.