Mazda Vision Coupe wins Concept Car of the Year in Europe

Japan-Mazda Motor Corporation has announced that the Mazda Vision Coupe has won Concept Car of the Year at the 11th Car Design Night in Geneva, Switzerland on March 6 (local time). Car Design Night Geneva is held each year to coincide with the Geneva Motor Show and attracts car designers from all over the world. The annual event is hosted by Car Design News, an online and print publication established in 1999 to serve the international automotive design community.

Photo: Mazda Vision Coupe

Photo: The award ceremony

Concept Car of the Year is awarded to the concept model that attracts the most votes from a panel of 18 judges, many of whom are current design directors at global automakers. Mazda’s Vision Coupe was also named “Most Beautiful Concept Car of the Year” in Paris last month, making this the model’s second global design award.

“Following on from Paris last month, we are delighted once again to have Vision Coupe recognized with a global design award. And it’s truly an honor to have this model, which aims to express the essence of Japanese aesthetics, applauded by some of the world’s top car designers,” said Ikuo Maeda, Mazda’s Managing Executive Officer in charge of Design and Brand Style. “The essence of this design concept will be evident in the next generation of Mazda cars, the first of which is due for launch in 2019.”

Revealed in Tokyo in 2017, Vision Coupe is a design vision model for the next generation of Mazda cars. It represents the next phase of KODO-Soul of Motion design, in which the expression of vitality and dynamism has evolved in pursuit of an essential Japanese aesthetic. The concept’s flowing and deceptively simple “one motion” form speaks of elegance and high quality.

