Mazda unveils Mazda EZ-60 new electric SUV at Auto Shanghai 2025

The second EV developed in collaboration with Changan Automobile, expanding its EV lineup in Chinese market

Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) has announced that the all-new MAZDA EZ-60, an electric crossover SUV, was unveiled today at the 21st Shanghai Auto Show*1 by Changan Mazda Motor Corporation (Changan Mazda), the joint venture between Mazda and Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd. (Changan Automobile).

The Mazda EZ-60 unveiled today is the second electric vehicle model (New Energy Vehicle) developed and manufactured by Changan Mazda through collaboration with Mazda and Changan Automobile.

Planned to go on sale in China in 2025, this new model will expand Mazda’s electric vehicle lineup in the Chinese market together with the Mazda EZ-6 launched last year under “Yu Dian Xin Jing,” which is the theme of Changan Mazda’s exhibition*2 at the Shanghai Motor Show.

The Mazda EZ-60 is a crossover SUV with elegant and modern styling, Jinba-Ittai driving performance that makes everyday driving fun, and smart features that make life inside and outside the vehicle seamless. Available in the electric vehicle (BEV) and the plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) models, the EZ-60 will meet a wide range of needs and preferences of Chinese customers.

Masahiro Moro, President and CEO of Mazda Motor Corporation, said, “We are very pleased to unveil our second new electric vehicle which brings together the strengths of Mazda and Changan Automobile this year that marks the 20th anniversary of Changan Mazda, and we feel truly grateful for the support of our customers in China. The Mazda EZ-60 is an electric SUV that combines the inherent appeal of the automobile with advanced features that appeal to Chinese customers who embrace the new and advanced. In addition to the Mazda EZ-6, which was launched in the Chinese market last year and received positive feedback, we will challenge ourselves to break new ground for Mazda’s business in China with this new model in the highly competitive Chinese market.”

Mazda will continue to pursue the “Joy of Driving” under its core value of Radially Human, and aim to deliver the “Joy of Living” by creating moving mobility experiences in the daily lives of its customers.

Overview of the Mazda EZ-60

Design

The design theme is “FUTURE + SOUL x MODERN.” Mazda’s pursuit for elegant styling is combined with modern forms that evoke a new lifestyle image.

Air passageways at the tip of the hood and other points create a futuristic impression and contribute to excellent aerodynamic characteristics and improved power consumption efficiency at high speeds.

Driving performance

It features a 50:50 front/rear weight distribution *3 , strut suspension at the front and multi-link suspension at the rear, and electronically controlled dampers that can respond to a variety of driving situations to provide Jinba-ittai driving – a sense of horse and rider as one.

, strut suspension at the front and multi-link suspension at the rear, and electronically controlled dampers that can respond to a variety of driving situations to provide Jinba-ittai driving – a sense of horse and rider as one. The driving range is expected to be around 600km for the BEV model and more than 1,000km per refueling for the PHEV model*4.

Smart functions

Smart features that enhance safety and convenience include the smart cabin that can be operated by voice, touch, or gesture; the intelligent drive to help the driver avoid an accident or reduce damage; and the intelligent parking that can be operated by voice even from outside the vehicle.

Equipped with a 26.45-inch 5K integrated flat-panel center display and a virtual 3D heads-up display. Information and visuals displayed prominently in front of the driver support safety and security while providing a futuristic driving experience.

A powerful and realistic sound experience is delivered through 23 speakers and a 3D sound system. In addition, the headrest speakers allow the driver and front passenger to listen to different music.

Specifications (Displayed model)

Dimensions (OAL x OAW x OAH)*5 4,850mm x 1,935mm x 1,620mm Tire size 255/40R/21 Drive Rear-Wheel-Drive Seating capacity 5 persons

*1 The official name of the show is ‘ the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2025)’.

*2 “YU DIAN XIN JING” is the theme of Changan Mazda’s exhibit at the Shanghai Motor Show, and it refers to breaking new ground with electric vehicles.

*3 The front/rear weight distribution is aimed at 50:50 for the PHEV model; 47:53 for the BEV model.

*4 The range of BEV and PHEV models are provisional values, measured in CLTC mode for the BEV model and CLTC overall mode for the PHEV model.

*5 Tentative values. May differ from mass production specifications.

