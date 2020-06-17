Mazda unveils all-new Mazda BT-50

Mazda Motor Corporation today hosted the world premiere of our all-new Mazda BT-50 pickup truck.* Fully redesigned for the first time in nine years, the all-new BT-50 is supplied by Isuzu Motor Limited on an OEM basis, and the vehicle will go on sale under the Mazda brand name starting in the Australian market in the latter half of 2020.

Since its debut in 2006, the BT-50 has been sold mainly in regions including Oceania, ASEAN, Central and South America, the Middle East and Africa. Its sporty and powerful design, exceptional driving performance capable of taking on all kinds of driving situations, and functionality have all been highly regarded by drivers who actively drive pickup trucks.

The second fully-redesigned model aims to bring customers pleasure and enjoyment. Based on Isuzu pickup trucks, special care went into the vehicle’s design, ease of use and into creating peace of mind for the occupants.

The all-new BT-50 design expresses the unique beauty of Mazda’s Kodo—Soul of Motion design theme with power, toughness and utilitarian functionality suited to a pickup truck. Mazda developed the BT-50 with the intention of making travel and the time spent inside the vehicle exceptionally pleasant. The vehicle’s driving performance, functionality and safety meet the active needs of the wide range of situations in which customers may use pickup trucks.

Mazda aims to become a brand that can create strong bonds with customers by focusing on the pure essence of cars — the joy of driving — and committing ourselves to preserve our beautiful earth, enrich people’s lives and make a bountiful society that lifts everybody’s spirits.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Mazda