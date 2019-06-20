Mazda UK managers honoured in Autocar great British women in the car industry 2019

Three members of Mazda UK have been honoured in Autocar’s Great British Women in the car industry Top 100 Industry Rising star award. A celebration of women’s role in the car industry, the Top 100 recognises female rising stars in the global automotive business.

Run by Autocar, in association with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the top 100 are selected from the following areas of the car industry: executive, marketing, sales, PR and communications, operations, manufacturing, vehicle development, people development, aftersales, new mobility and digital solutions and apprentices.

For 2019 Clare Bishop, Sales Programming and Analysis Manager; Tracy Howes, Network Development Manager and Rebecca Hough, Business Manager are all honoured in the Top 100 Rising Stars. With 30 per cent of its senior management team women, Mazda was the first member of the UK Automotive 30% Club to achieve this mix with its senior executives.

Mazda UK Human Resources Director, Liesa Neal is responsible for the development of Mazda’s most valuable resource, its people. Commenting on the award, Liesa said: “congratulations to Clare, Tracy and Rebecca, this is well earned regognition of their abilities and enthusiasm, but I also see this as an award for everyone at Mazda UK and recognition of our inclusive culture, which helps us recruit, retain and develop people regardless of gender.

Bringing huge expertise across 11 years at Mazda in franchising, marketing and sales planning roles, Clare Bishop said: “I am very proud to be recognised by Autocar, I’ve been fortunate enough to enjoy the challenge of a variety of roles, progressing my career within a company that has a strong sense of passion, heritage and determination for success. I hope many more women have the confidence and aspiration to join our industry and embrace the opportunity to make a positive impact”.

Having joined Mazda UK in 2014, Rebecca Hough said: I’m honoured to be nominated, especially at a young age. I am so proud to work at Mazda and genuinely look forward to the new challenges I face on a daily basis in my role as a business manager. No day at Mazda is the same and I wouldn’t have it any other way.’

Commenting on the Top 100, Tracy Howes said: “I am very proud to have been recognised by Autocar alongside many other rising stars. I have worked at Mazda UK on two separate occasions during my career; for almost 13 years on this second stint! I feel fortunate to have been in field based, dealer facing roles for all of that time, as forging strong relationships with our franchise network is key to Mazda UK’s success”.

SOURCE: Mazda