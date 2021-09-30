Mazda Toyota Manufacturing begins production on 2022 Corolla Cross

Joint venture company continues hiring push to exclusively produce two vehicles

With the push of a button and an engine roaring to life, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) and its over 2,000 team members celebrated the start of production of the all-new 2022 Corolla Cross. MTM, the only North American facility to produce the Corolla Cross, is a joint venture partnership between Mazda Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation. The plant continues to hire in preparation for production of the as-yet-to-be-announced Mazda vehicle.

“This is the moment MTM and our North Alabama community have waited for since we broke ground in November 2018,” said Mark Brazeal, vice president of administration. “We are excited to see Corolla Cross in dealerships across the U.S.”

MTM is currently hiring more than 1,700 additional employees to join its existing workforce, eventually reaching up to 4,000 once production is in full operation next year. The plant has the capacity to produce 300,000 vehicles a year, evenly split between the two nameplates.

“I’m so proud of our team members, and I’m excited to continue our hiring plan to add to our MTM family,” said Janette Hostettler, vice president of production. “Our team members exhibit a true commitment to safety and quality, and it is a big day for them to watch the Corolla Cross drive off our line ready to be shipped.”

MTM’s investment increased to $2.311 billion when the parent companies announced an additional $830 million commitment in the summer of 2020. The additional investment allowed MTM to incorporate more cutting-edge technologies into its manufacturing processes.

SOURCE: Toyota