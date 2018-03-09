Mazda and Toyota establish joint-venture company “Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.”

Mazda Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation have established their new joint-venture company “Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.” (MTMUS) that will produce vehicles in Huntsville, Alabama starting in 2021.

The new plant will have the capacity to produce 150,000 units of Mazda’s crossover model that will be newly introduced to the North American market and 150,000 units of the Toyota Corolla. The facility is expected to create up to 4,000 jobs. Toyota and Mazda are investing $1.6 billion towards this project with equal funding contributions.

“We hope to make MTMUS a plant that will hold a special place in the heart of the local community for many, many years,” said Mazda’s Executive Officer Masashi Aihara, who will serve as President of MTMUS. “By combining the best of our technologies and corporate cultures, Mazda and Toyota will not only produce high-quality cars but also create a plant employees will be proud to work at and contribute to the further development of the local economy and the automotive industry. We hope that cars made at the new plant will enrich the lives of their owners and become much more than just a means of transportation.”

“The new plant, which will be Toyota’s 11th manufacturing facility in the U.S., not only represents our continuous commitment in this country, but also is a key factor in improving our competitiveness of manufacturing in the U.S.,” said Hironori Kagohashi, executive general manager of Toyota and MTMUS’s Executive Vice President. “We are committed to realizing a highly competitive plant and producing vehicles with the best quality for customers by combining Toyota and Mazda’s manufacturing expertise and leveraging the joint venture’s synergies. Based on this competitiveness, we will make every effort to becoming a best-in-town plant that will be loved by our hometown,” he added.

In collaboration with the state of Alabama and the city of Huntsville, MTMUS will soon begin land preparation for the new plant, and the full-scale construction of the plant is expected to start in 2019.

Overview of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.

Inter Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. (MTMUS) Location Huntsville, Alabama Ratio of capital contribution Mazda Motor Corporation: 50%, Toyota Motor Corporation: 50% Date of establishment March 1st, 2018 President and executive vice president President: Masashi Aihara (Executive Officer of Mazda Motor Corporation) Executive Vice President: Hironori Kagohashi (executive general manager of Toyota Motor Corporation) Production capacity 300,000 units per year (150,000 units each for Mazda and Toyota) Production model Mazda: crossover model that will be newly introduced to the North American market Toyota: Corolla Start of production 2021 Employment Up to 4,000 team members

