Mazda to build module pack plant for cylindrical lithium-ion batteries in Japan

The battery packs will power Mazda’s first battery EV built on a dedicated EV platform

The Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) today announced plans to construct a new module pack plant in Iwakuni City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan. The plant will produce automotive-grade cylindrical lithium-ion battery modules and packs, sourced from Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. (Panasonic Energy). These battery packs will power Mazda’s first battery EV designed on a dedicated EV platform and will be manufactured at Mazda’s vehicle production facility in Japan. The planned annual battery production capacity of the plant is expected to reach 10 GWh*.

This initiative aligns with Mazda’s 2030 Management Policy, which focuses on electrification technologies based on the multi-solution strategy to address customer needs and regulatory changes while combating global warming. As part of this strategy, Mazda partnered with Panasonic Energy in May 2023 to procure cylindrical lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. In September 2024, the plan to expand battery production and technology development through this collaboration was certified by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) as a “plan to ensure stable supply of storage batteries”.

The new plant will allow Mazda to deliver unique BEVs with advanced design, superior convenience, and extended driving ranges, leveraging the innovative battery backs produced at the facility. The plant will also contribute to local employment and economic development.

Mazda will continue to evolve the “Joy of Driving” based on the value of “Radically Human” toward the year 2030 and will aim to deliver “Joy of Living” by creating exciting mobility experiences in our customers’ daily lives.

*Vehicle specifications and production volume are currently under consideration.

SOURCE: Mazda