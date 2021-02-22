Mazda Switzerland announces Managing Director retirement and succession plan

Mazda (Suisse) SA (MSSA) today announced that Jerome de Haan, Managing Director of MSSA, will be retiring and Matthias Walker, currently Director of Sales MSSA, will succeed Jerome as Managing Director of MSSA at the end of April 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, Martijn ten Brink, VP Sales & Customer Service for Mazda Motor Europe (MME) said:

“Whilst we are sad to see Jerome leave our business after over 18 years in various roles, we wish him well in his retirement. In Matthias, we are very fortunate to have such an experienced and robust individual to take over from Jerome. He has spent his entire working career at Mazda and is well-respected throughout Mazda and with the Swiss dealers, and his background working internationally and in the Swiss market in many areas of the business sets him up well for his new leadership role.”

Jerome de Haan has been at Mazda since 2003 and held several positions including leading the Swiss business between 2005-2009 and being director of PR for MME.

Commenting on his retirement, Jerome de Haan said:

“Mazda has been a major part of my working life and I am proud to have led the Swiss team on two occasions. Despite the challenges the industry is facing, I am confident that Matthias will continue the great work with the team and our dealer network.”

Matthias joined Mazda (Suisse) SA as an intern in the marketing department in 2001. From 2004 to 2008 he worked in the areas of pricing and strategy for Mazda Motor Europe. In 2008 he moved to Mazda Germany where he was responsible for the commercial business in the Southern region of the German market. He returned to Switzerland as Marketing Director in 2011 and then moved to his current Director of Sales role in 2018.

Matthias Walker said about his new appointment:

“I am very proud to be taking on this new role at this time in the development of our business in Switzerland. We have challenges ahead of us, but I’m fully confident that we will successfully turn these challenges into opportunities, thanks to our Mazda spirit and a great team of people- I am excited about working with my team and our dealers in Switzerland to continue the growth of our Mazda brand.”

Matthias Walker will become Managing Director of Mazda Suisse (SA) from 1st May 2021.

SOURCE: Mazda Europe