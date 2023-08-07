Mazda: Statement on safety recall 6123H

Pedestrian alert system - warning sound error

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO), on behalf of Mazda Motor Corporation, has filed a safety defect notification with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a concern which exists on certain 2024 MY CX-90 vehicles.

On the pedestrian alert system, the warning sound for driving in reverse may be activated in any gear other than “reverse”, due to missing software in the “AVAS ISB” amplifier, which controls the warning sound for driving in “reverse”. This concern may occur when the vehicle gear selector lever is moved through the various gears relatively quickly. The AVAS alerts pedestrians in the vicinity of the vehicle of its presence by generating an approaching vehicle alert sound while the vehicle is driven at a low speed. An improper AVAS warning can affect perception of vehicle directional movement and may increase the risk of an accident or injury.

There is no warning preceding the occurrence of this defect.

There have been no reports of any accidents or injuries due to the defect.

Approximately 17,600 CX-90 vehicles are affected in the U.S. and U.S. Territories.

Affected owners will be notified by U.S. Mail. Please check mazdarecallinfo.com or nhtsa.gov for the latest updates.

