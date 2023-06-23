Mazda: Statement on safety recall 5923F

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO), on behalf of Mazda Motor Corporation, has filed a defect notification with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a safety defect, which exists on certain 2024MY CX-90 vehicles

Certain bolts for the steering intermediate shaft, front ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) wheel speed sensor harnesses or front upper control arms may not have been tightened to proper specification or may be missing. This can result in one or more of these components loosening or detaching while driving and cause a loss of ability to control the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

There is no warning preceding the occurrence of this defect.

There have been no reports of any accidents or injuries due to the defect.

Approximately 18 vehicles are affected in the US.

Affected owners will be notified by U.S. Mail. Please check mazdarecallinfo.com or nhtsa.gov for the latest updates.

SOURCE: Mazda