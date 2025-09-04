Mazda signs agreement to build plant for cylindrical lithium-ion battery module packs

Plant operations are scheduled to begin in 2027

The Mazda Motor Corporation today signed an agreement with Iwakuni City and the Yamaguchi Prefecture to build the “Mazda Motor Corporation Iwakuni Plant,” a new facility for producing module packs using cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells supplied by Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. Construction of the plant will begin in November, with operations scheduled to start in 2027. The Iwakuni Plant will be Mazda’s first new domestic facility since the Hofu No.2 Plant began operations in 1992.

Mazda is promoting electrification through its multi-solution approach, designed to flexibly address diverse customer needs. The Iwakuni Plant will be a key foundation for this global strategy, while also providing a safe, secure, and comfortable workplace and contributing to local employment and economic development.

The construction of the new facility marks an important milestone in Mazda’s transition, with its high-quality battery technology powering future electrified products and enabling the company to deliver attractive mobility solutions that meet increasingly stringent global emissions standards.

New plant overview

Name Mazda Motor Corporation Iwakuni Plant Product Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Packs for Automotive Use Production Capacity Annual capacity of 10 GWh at maximum Location 3915 Minamishirazaki, Tsuzu, Iwakuni City, Yamaguchi Prefecture Land Area Approximately 190,000 m² Construction Start November 2025 Start of operations In Fiscal Year 2027

SOURCE: Mazda