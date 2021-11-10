Mazda sales continue to grow in first half of fiscal year

The Mazda Motor Corporation today announced its financial and sales results for the first half of the fiscal year

The Mazda Motor Corporation today announced its financial and sales results for the first half of the fiscal year, reporting global sales of 660,000 units and a 14% year-on-year increase during the period 1 April to 30 September 2021.

Financial performance on a consolidated basis for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 was as follows. Net sales amounted to ¥1,495.9 billion, an increase of ¥380.1 billion or 34.1 % compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year. Operating income amounted to ¥39.7 billion. (For the first six months of the previous fiscal year, operating loss was ¥52.9 billion.)

Ordinary income amounted to ¥33.9 billion. (For the first six months of the previous fiscal year, ordinary loss was ¥53.3 billion.) Net income attributable to owners of the parent amounted to ¥23.9 billion, with the posting of ¥11.7 billion income taxes. (For the first six months of the previous fiscal year, net loss attributable to owners of the parent was ¥93.0 billion.)

Click here to see full release:

SOURCE: Mazda