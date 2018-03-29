Mazda reveals updated Mazda CX-3 at New York Auto Show

Mazda Motor Corporation unveiled an updated Mazda CX-3 today at the New York International Auto Show.1

Exterior and interior of the updated Mazda CX-3 (North American specifications)

Updated for the second time since its 2015 launch, the new CX-3 employs Mazda’s human-centered design philosophy for a more mature, higher-quality look and feel in every area. Design updates enhance the refined beauty of the model’s interior and exterior based on the keywords “exquisite” and “edgy.” Performance is enhanced with upgrades to the SKYACTIV-G 2.0-liter gasoline engine and big improvements in ride feel and quietness. Meanwhile, an electric parking brake and other new features greatly enhance functionality. The updated CX-3 will be rolled out to global markets starting this spring.

Also at the show, the Mazda KAI Concept compact hatchback, which debuted last year at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show, and the SKYACTIV-X next-generation gasoline engine make their North American debuts.

In line with its “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030” long-term vision for technology development, Mazda aims to use the fundamental appeal of the automobile — driving pleasure — to inspire people, enrich society and help bring about a beautiful earth. By offering an experience of car ownership that celebrates driving, the company hopes to enrich lives and build a strong bond with customers.

■ List of exhibits at the 2018 New York International Auto Show Models scheduled for sale Updated Mazda CX-3 (World Premiere) Currently available models Mazda3, Mazda6, CX-5, CX-9, MX-5 and MX-5 RF Reference exhibits Mazda Kai Concept (North American Premiere)

Mazda MX-5 Global Cup race car Technology exhibits SKYACTIV-X next-generation gasoline engine

1 Press days are March 28 and 29. The show is open to the public from March 30 through April 8. Mazda held a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on March 28 (local time).

