Mazda reports strong European sales

Mazda Motor Corporation today announced its financial and sales results for the first nine months of fiscal year 2019-20, reporting global sales of 1,106,000 vehicles during the period 1 April to 31 December 2019.

The European region saw the highest year-on-year increase in vehicle sales during the nine-month period, with unit sales up 14% to 195,000 units*. Germany, Mazda’s biggest market in Europe, contributed 54,000 units to this result (+10%), while sales in the UK were 27,000 units, up 7% year-on-year going against the market trend.

In Mazda’s domestic market Japan, 139,000 vehicles were sold. North America reported sales of 305,000 units.

Mazda’s sales performance during the first nine months of the fiscal year brought in revenue of ¥2,556.3 billion (€21.13 billion**), resulting in an operating profit of ¥32.3 billion (€267 million**) and net income of ¥32.4 billion (€268 million**).

Closely monitoring the environment on an ongoing basis, Mazda’s full-year forecast of global sales volume has been adjusted to 1,500,000 units (previously 1,550,000). However, due to the favourable profit impact of revised exchange rate assumptions, operating profit of ¥60 billion (€496 million**) and net income of ¥43 billion (€355 million**) remain unchanged.

In Europe, the Mazda CX-30 is receiving very positive reviews and together with Mazda’s revolutionary Skyactiv-X gasoline engine has contributed to the volume growth. Both products are expected to further drive sales momentum globally throughout the year. Further positive news for the brand have been the number of awards Mazda models won globally during the third quarter of the fiscal year ending 31 March, 2020.

SOURCE: Mazda