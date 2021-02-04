Mazda reports positive profits for the third quarter

A steadily improving global sales trend brought in positive results in two of Mazda’s key markets, the U.S.A. and China, where sales were up 2% on a year-on-year basis in both regions to 211,000 and 178,000 units respectively.

Elsewhere, COVID-19 continued to have an impact on Mazda sales. In Japan sales were down 18% year on year to 114,000, but flat in the third quarter compared to the previous year. In Europe* Mazda successfully launched its first all-electric vehicle, the Mazda MX-30¹, from September 2020. Almost one in ten customers opted for the Mazda MX-30, contributing to an overall sales result of 117,000 units.

Mazda will take on the challenge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 in all areas, including product, technology, manufacturing and sales. To achieve this, electrification is a key pillar within Mazda’s multi-solution strategy and by 2030 all Mazda vehicles – from electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid solutions to RE multi-electrification technology – will be equipped with some form of electrification.

For the first three quarters of the fiscal year, Mazda reported net sales of ¥1.959.5 billion (€16.0 billion**) and an operating loss of ¥32.0 billion (€626.3 million**). Net loss was ¥78.2 billion (€ 641.0 million**). At all profit levels, Mazda’s third-quarter profits were positive.

As a result, Mazda decided to revise its financial full year forecast upwards, forecasting net sales of ¥2,900.0 trillion (€23.6 billion**). Reflecting improvements of variable marketing expenses and fixed costs, Mazda forecasts its operating profit to break even over the fiscal-year period. Net loss is expected to be ¥50.0 billion (€406.5 million**). Mazda’s sales forecast for the full year remains unchanged at 1.3 million vehicles.

Mazda will continue to monitor the economic situation as well as the trends of automobile demand in each market where our vehicles are shipped.

* excluding Russia

** Source: Mazda Motor Corporation’s Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021; euro figures for the first nine months were calculated at €1 = ¥122; euro figures for the full year at €1 = ¥123

¹ Mazda MX-30 electricity consumption 19 kWh/100km, CO2 emissions 0 g/km (WLTP combined). Vehicles are homologated in accordance with the type approval procedure WLTP (Regulation (EU) 1151 / 2017; Regulation (EU) 2007/715).

SOURCE: Mazda