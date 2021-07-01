Mazda reports June sales results

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 32,605 vehicles, an increase of 28.7 percent compared to June 2020

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 32,605 vehicles, an increase of 28.7 percent compared to June 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 189,167 vehicles; an increase of 46.8 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in June, compared to the same number of days the year prior, the company posted an increase of 28.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,947 vehicles in June, a decrease of 17 percent compared to June 2020.

Sales Highlights

Second-best June sales in the U.S. with 32,605 vehicles sold.

Best MX-5 June sales since 2007 with 1,227 vehicles sold.

Second-best sales of the CX-30 with 5,824 vehicles sold since launch.

Second-best sales of the CX-5 with 16,393 vehicles sold since launch.

Second-best sales of the CX-9 with 3,282 vehicles sold since launch.

CPO sales achieved its second-best June ever with 5,947 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) reported June sales of 6,816 vehicles, an increase of 3.8 percent compared to June last year. Year-to-date sales increased 53.1percent, with 34,575 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported June sales of 3,324 vehicles, a decrease of 19.6 percent compared to June last year. Year-to-date sales increased 14.6 percent, with 24,402 vehicles sold.

SOURCE: Mazda