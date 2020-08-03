Mazda reports July sales results

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 24,085 vehicles, an increase of 3.4 percent compared to July 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 152,954 vehicles, a decrease of 5.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in July, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of .6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
Sales Highlights
- Sales of the CX-30 reached an all-time high since the vehicle launched in November 2019, with 3,787 vehicles sold.
- The CX-9 saw its best July since 2011with 2,335 vehicles sold, an increase of 9.4 percent compared to July 2019.
- CPO sales totaled 6,910 vehicles in July, an increase of 25 percent compared to July 2019, and achieved a second-best all-time record.
- Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 2,524 vehicles, a decrease of 47.7 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 30.3 percent, with 23,823 vehicles sold.
SOURCE: Mazda