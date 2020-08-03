Mazda reports July sales results

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 24,085 vehicles, an increase of 3.4 percent compared to July 2019

   August 3, 2020

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 24,085 vehicles, an increase of 3.4 percent compared to July 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 152,954 vehicles, a decrease of 5.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in July, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of .6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights

  • Sales of the CX-30 reached an all-time high since the vehicle launched in November 2019, with 3,787 vehicles sold.
  • The CX-9 saw its best July since 2011with 2,335 vehicles sold, an increase of 9.4 percent compared to July 2019.
  • CPO sales totaled 6,910 vehicles in July, an increase of 25 percent compared to July 2019, and achieved a second-best all-time record.
  • Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 2,524 vehicles, a decrease of 47.7 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 30.3 percent, with 23,823 vehicles sold.

SOURCE: Mazda

