Mazda reports April sales results

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 10,940 vehicles, a decrease of 44.5 percent compared to April 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 78,610 vehicles, a decrease of 13.2 percent. With 26 selling days in April, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 46.6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 2,401 vehicles in April, a decrease of 53.8 percent compared to April 2019. Year-to-date CPO sales decreased 16.5 percent, with 19,052 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 1,920 vehicles, a decrease of 55.3 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 27.6 percent, with 14,842 vehicles sold.

SOURCE: Mazda