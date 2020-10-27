Mazda publishes Mazda Sustainability Report 2020 and Annual Report 2020

Mazda Motor Corporation published the Mazda Sustainability Report 20201 in Japanese and Annual Report 20202 in English and Japanese on the company’s official website. The English version of the Sustainability Report will be published in November 2020.

Highlights of the Mazda Sustainability Report 2020

Top Message: – Initiatives for three priority areas specified by Mazda’s Medium-Term Management Plan – Innovation of business structure based on experiences from the COVID-19 crisis and initiatives for stakeholders – Initiatives to resolve social issues and contribution to achieving SDGs 3 through business activities

Feature Story: – Initiatives aimed at achieving the “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030” long-term technology development vision, and the thinking behind the development of our first mass-production electric vehicle, Mazda MX-30 – Initiatives to express our gratitude to those who have supported Mazda over the years on the occasion of our 100th anniversary since foundation



The Mazda Sustainability Report also gives a comprehensive overview of Mazda’s CSR initiatives in relation to customer satisfaction, quality, safety, environment, respect for people and social contribution.

Highlights of the Annual Report 2020

• Message from the President and CEO: – Fiscal year March 2020 initiatives, including announcement of Medium-Term Management Plan and introduction of new-generation models – Initiatives in response to the COVID-19 crisis, and direction of Medium-Term Management Plan revision

• Strategies for Increasing Corporate Value: – The centennial history of Mazda supported by its never-stop-challenging spirit – Major initiatives and financial targets of Medium-Term Management Plan – Initiatives aimed at achieving the “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030” vision and new-generation products

• Initiatives for Sustainable Growth: – CSR initiatives; business management systems, including corporate governance and internal control

• Review of Operations: – Sales results and initiatives in Japan, North America, Europe, China and other markets



Toward the next 100 years, we will always remain true to our unique trait of “co-creating with others” placing people at the center of our minds and will continue to strengthen co-creation and cooperation with all those who work with Mazda, constantly challenging ourselves to create products, technologies, and experiences that our customers love.

Both reports can be downloaded from Mazda’s global website or from the links below:

Mazda Sustainability Report 2020 https://www.mazda.com/en/csr/report/download/ Annual Report 2020 https://www.mazda.com/en/investors/library/annual/

1 A digest version/corporate profile available in both English and Japanese will be published separately by December 2020.

2 The Japanese and English versions of Annual Report 2020 were published on Aug. 31 and Sept. 4 respectively.

3 Sustainable Development Goals form an agenda for United Nations member states to realize sustainable development in areas ranging from poverty, hunger and energy to climate change and peace from 2015 through 2030. Announced in September 2015, the SDGs consists of 17 goals and 169 targets.

