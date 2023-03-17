Mazda proposes Masahiro Moro as new President & CEO

The Mazda Motor Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has proposed that Masahiro Moro will become President and CEO

The Mazda Motor Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has proposed that Masahiro Moro will become President and CEO. He succeeds Akira Marumoto, who has led the global Mazda business since 2018.

Moro (62) joined the company in 1983. Before he took over his current position as Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer in charge of Communication, he was Chairman and CEO of Mazda North American Operations from 2016 to 2021. Before that he was the Executive Officer in charge of Global Marketing and held a Vice President position in Mazda Motor Europe for four years.

Also today, Mazda’s Board of Directors proposed that Jeffrey H. Guyton (56) will be appointed Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He is currently the President and CEO of Mazda North American Operations and Senior Managing Executive Officer in charge of Mazda’s operations in North America. Before this, Guyton was leading Mazda’s European business for ten years.

Martijn ten Brink, President and CEO of Mazda Motor Europe, commenting on the announcement:

“Congratulations to Masahiro Moro and Jeff Guyton. I am pleased to see two experienced leaders, who also know the European region well, will be taking the helm of our global business.”

“Europe has always been a key market for Mazda. And with these two appointments, at a time when Europe is setting the course for the future of the automotive industry, the Mazda Motor Corporation renews its commitment to the European region and dealer network.”

The Mazda Motor Corporation’s Board of Directors approved the executive personnel line-up to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the immediately following Board of Directors meeting scheduled for June 2023.

SOURCE: Mazda